The real reason Henry Winkler refused to let his daughter become just another Hollywood nepo baby

Happy Days star Henry Winkler has revealed why he stopped his daughter Zoe from pursuing a career in television.

During a guest appearance on his 44-year-old daughter’s podcast What’s in the Winkler?! On Wednesday, the 79-year-old actress opened up about the time she was competing for a spot on The Bachelorette.

The loving father explained that he didn’t take advantage of the opportunity because of how “protective” he is of his little girl.

When Zoe asked the Happy Days star if he remembered the Bachelorette offer, he said, “Oh my god.” And we put an end to that and just for your protection.

Zoe then recalled a time when she, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Howard were previously approached to appear on a show called Quarter Life Crisis.

Of course, Henry declined the offer on his behalf.

Zoe said: “I’ll never forget Matt Hanna (executive producer). He was working at VH1 at the time, and he flew to LA and made a film about us.

‘And I don’t even think I mentioned it to you… I was living at home at the time because I had just finished university. He came home and you found him outside.

The Click actor replied: ‘I did it. I told him, ‘It’s so nice that you’re here, I can suggest some really good restaurants, (but) my daughter’s not going to do your show.’

Although he shot down her aspirations of becoming a reality star and being “the most famous person in the world,” she knows it was for the better and finds solace as a teacher.

“I became a teacher, which was the best job and what I always wanted to do,” the brunette beauty said.

To which the actor responded: ‘I’m not kidding, (it’s) not because I’m your dad.’

He joked: “I’m just telling you objectively that I saw what happened.” If I were a young father, the moment I saw your way of parenting and teaching, I would have stolen your technique and used it as my option.’

Upon graduating from Loyola Marymount University, Zoe began teaching at a daycare center.

In 2018, he co-founded the nonprofit This is About Humanity, taking on a humanitarian role.

This is About Humanity raises awareness and provides support to immigrant families and children who were separated at the US-Mexico border.

In 2018, he spoke to THR about feeling heartbroken watching the separation of families and the conditions in which immigrants detained in detention centers live.

She recalled: ‘I couldn’t get the images of these children out of my head.

‘I have a one-year-old, a three-year-old and a six-year-old, and separating them from me would be, I don’t know if they would be able to do it.

“I mean it’s so damaging and we’re living in such a scary time right now that I feel like I never in my life thought I would become an activist, but I have no other choice,” she concluded. .