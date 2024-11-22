The real reason Ellen DeGeneres quit the US for the UK with wife Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres left the United States for the United Kingdom to begin her ‘retirement’ with her wife Portia de Rossi after her career was tarnished by allegations of toxic behavior on her now-defunct talk show.

The TV presenter, 66, and actress, 51, surprised their fans after they were spotted exploring their new territory in rural England, amid reports that they put their Montecito mansion on the market in response to the 2024 presidential elections.

But, according to inside sources, the couple had already planned to leave the states before Donald Trump won the election.

Make no mistake about it. “This is Ellen and Portia’s retirement,” a source exclusively told DailyMail.com. “Neither of them have any projects going on.”

The source noted that the former talk show heavyweight has been forced to juggle a lot less work following allegations that he fostered a toxic workplace on the set of his show.

Ellen and Portia have been spotted in The Cotswolds, a part of southwestern England that is about 100 miles from London and known as the capital of Great Britain.

“Ellen really felt like she had made her mark on the industry, but that diminished when she was dropped for her alleged treatment of her staff,” the source added. “So for celebrities to criticize her one by one was very hurtful.”

Ellen’s career plummeted following allegations of toxic behavior on the set of her daytime talk show of the same name, which aired its final episode on May 26, 2022.

He delved into his persona non grata status in his stand-up special For Your Approval, which was released on Netflix in late September.

The comedian joked that she had been “kicked out of show business” in the special, which included material about how she has been spending her time since her TV show ended.

A second source confirmed that the change in attitude towards her, combined with the recent election results, was enough to make Ellen flee the United States.

“With all the ill will towards her, she wanted to walk away even before the election,” the source began. “And as things went well with Trump’s victory, she is glad to have taken the step and to be away from the United States.”

The source continued: ‘She has the only person who still loves her, Portia, and she is ready to leave everyone who left her hanging in her mind. If you consider it your retirement, so be it.

“A large portion of the U.S. dislikes him because of his sexual preferences, and others felt rejected by his personality, which some perceived as false in the wake of workplace allegations.

‘For Ellen, it’s easier to walk away from her problems than to face them. “It seems like a sad ending to what once was in people’s minds.”

Their new neighborhood is also home to several celebrities, including David and Victoria Beckham, who frequently share snaps of their idyllic rural life: Kate Moss, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Hurley and Stella McCartney, among others.

The area, which was home to the daring new Disney series Rivals, is even home to royalty, with King Charles owning Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

For years it has been rumored that Hugh Grant has a small hideout in the area.

A previous study found that the region is home to more stars per acre than any other place outside London, with around 50 celebrities with hideaways in the Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire countryside.

The area is popular with celebrities looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of London, which would make sense for Ellen and Portia, since they had already tried to avoid Los Angeles by moving to Montecito in Santa Barbara County, about 75 miles from Los Angeles.

Last week, the couple was seen. visiting Jeremy Clarkson’s pub in the area.

The Cotswolds is a beautiful region known for its picturesque villages and sometimes called the “Heart of England” (pictured, cottages at Castle Combe in the Cotswolds, England)

Although many celebrities threatened to leave the United States in the face of a Trump victory, most have not followed through (Trump photographed on November 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin).

The move also appears to have inspired a makeover, with Ellen ditching her familiar blonde for a full head of brunette tresses.

Although many American celebrities have threatened to leave the United States in the face of a Trump victory, most have not followed through.

Stars including Cher, Barbra Streisand and Sharon Stone have said they were considering leaving the United States if Trump wins, although it is unclear whether any of them will actually do so.

America Ferrera is considering moving to the UK, while Eva Longoria moved to Spain, although she clarified that, despite her disapproval of Trump, he was not the reason for the move.