The real reason Abbie Chatfield was snubbed by the Australian Commercial Radio Awards

Abbie Chatfield was appalled to learn that she had not been nominated for the Australian Commercial Radio Awards, despite being a popular, fresh voice in the industry.

However, the former Bachelor star, 27, “sniffed” was given a possible explanation on Thursday and it wasn’t because she talked about her “hard nipples” on the broadcast.

Yahoo lifestyle reported that this year’s ACRAs only covered content that aired between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, Hot Nights with Abbie had only been on air since January 17 of this year, leaving The Masked Singer panelist with only 11 weeks of eligible episodes left.

Abbie joked about taking part in the prestigious awards on Monday’s episode of her show, as she spoke with co-host Rohan Edwards.

She said she had “cryed” over not being nominated because she felt she was “undervalued” by the radio community.

“It’s all good, guys, because you know what the main nominations are? If you nominate to put us in your ears,” she said.

“I don’t care about the ACRAs. It doesn’t bother me at all. I think it’s braver to admit you’re upset than to pretend you don’t care.’

She went on to say that she just wanted to be recognized in a “legitimate way” for once, joking that she was only praised when she won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

It comes as rumors are circulating that the television personality will be taking on entertainment titans Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, the king and queen of breakfast radio.

The Herald Sun reported that it could take over the breakfast area at 2Day FM by 2024.

An insider told the publication: “They will definitely make a play for Abbie in 2024.”

“They were in talks for next year, but haven’t found the perfect on-air partner yet.”

The source added: ‘She could certainly be the wildcard they desperately need after a decade of dismal ratings on 2Day FM. Abbie Chatfield is the best card they can play.’

Abbie broke into the entertainment industry with her podcast, It’s a Lot, which she launched shortly after appearing on The Bachelor in 2019.