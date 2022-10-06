The Real Love Boat: Stars spoil ending; season premiere tanks

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Channel 10’s new reality show, The Real Love Boat, got off to a rocky start, with some viewers convinced the ending was ruined after just one episode.

Single parents Jay Bonnell and Sally Geach got on well during the season premiere of the dating show on Wednesday night.

But eagle-eyed fans have discovered that the pair are still together after noticing that they shared photos on Instagram from the same locations in Bali.

Channel 10’s new reality show, The Real Love Boat, got off to a rocky start, with some viewers convinced the ending was ruined after just one episode. Single parents Jay Bonnell and Sally Geach (pictured) clicked during the Wednesday night season premiere

The Real Love Boat sees singles take to the sea in hopes of finding romance.

During the premiere, Jay chose Sally to stay on the boat with him, while the wedding dress designer stated, “I like Jay.”

“It’s still early days, but I can’t wait to get to know him better,” she added.

And it looks like the couple, who both have four-year-old daughters, certainly got to know each other and posted some rather obvious displays of affection online.

The Real Love Boat sees singles take to the sea hoping to find romance

Jay’s father Mark Bonnell responded to one of Sally’s Instagram posts, “You would make a beautiful daughter-in-law. Just say it.’

Sally replied, “Stop it hehe,” followed by heart emojis.

Jay also flirted with a storm in the comments section, writing, “You’re [a] gorgeous girl. I don’t understand why you would want to date only a 9.9 out of 10.

“You could definitely get a 10. Love you girl.’

The Real Love Boat is hosted by Darren McMullen alongside former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier, Studio 10 reporter Daniel Doody and Captain Paolo Arrigo

Meanwhile, viewers on Twitter have criticized the contestants’ “peak-less douchebaggery,” with some saying the show is a sinking ship.

It was even labeled “Bogan Titanic,” with one critic tweeting, “Ten minutes and I see an iceberg. Terrible.’

One viewer wrote: ‘More fake plastic people falling in love with themselves!’ Another said, ‘Why am I watching this shit?’

During the premiere, Jay chose Sally (pictured) to stay on the boat with him, while the wedding dress designer stated: ‘I like Jay’

Eagle-eyed fans have discovered that the pair are still together after noticing that they shared photos on Instagram from the same locations in Bali. (Jay is pictured here)

The Real Love Boat, based on the 1970s dramedy The Love Boat, also performed poorly in ratings, with just 278,000 viewers tuning in on Wednesday night.

With such a huge audience, it’s likely that the show will be canceled early, pushed to a later timeslot, or ported to streaming platform 10 Play.

The series marks the return of former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier to reality TV as the show’s cruise director, while Studio 10 reporter Daniel Doody is head of entertainment.