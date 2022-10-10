The Real Love Boat: Cruise passengers say filming of new reality series ruined their holiday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Angry cruise ship passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustration that filming of Channel 10’s new reality series The Real Love Boat ‘ruined’ their holiday.

The series was filmed earlier this year on Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess with cast and crew sharing the luxury ocean liner with paying customers.

Several of those passengers now claim that the constant disruption has made them regret booking their trip.

Angry cruise ship passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustration that filming of Channel 10’s new reality series The Real Love Boat ‘ruined’ their holiday (Pictured: Hosts Darren McMullen, Hannah Ferrier, Daniel Doody and Captain Paolo Arrigo)

“We would not have been on the ship for my 50th birthday celebration if we had known the potential disruption,” one traveler said. Yahoo.

Another person stated on Facebook that they were kicked out of their fancy cabin and switched to a less satisfactory one so crew members could enjoy more spacious surroundings.

Other passengers complained that filming was noisy and that parts of the ship were cordoned off so the crew could film.

The series was filmed earlier this year on Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess with cast and crew sharing the luxury ocean liner with paying customers

The Real Love Boat sees singles take to the high seas in hopes of finding romance and premiered on October 5 to dismal ratings.

The reality series, which is based on the classic sitcom The Love Boat, was bumped to a later date after its poor performance.

After starting in the coveted 7.30pm slot on Wednesdays and Thursdays, the show has now been pushed back an hour to 8.30pm.

Several of those passengers now claim that the constant disruption has made them regret booking their trip

It comes after The Real Love Boat premiered to just 215,000 metro viewers on Wednesday.

It has also been hit hard by viewers so far, with many taking to social media to criticize the format and contestants.

‘Ten minutes in and I see an iceberg. Terrible,’ one tweeted.

‘Love boat? More like Bogan Titanic, added another.