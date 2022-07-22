The Real Housewives Of Miami star Nicole Martin puts on a jaw-dropping display

She joined the cast of The Real Housewives Of Miami earlier this year.

And Nicole Martin provided a breathtaking show while she enjoyed the sun on Thursday.

The 37-year-old showed off her slim body in a sexy bikini that was tied around her waist.

The string bikini showed off its assets along her flat stomach and tight legs.

She relaxed by the sea wearing a white wide-brimmed hat that shielded her from the sun’s rays and a pair of sunglasses covering her beautiful eyes.

Her gorgeous complexion was all brightened up with a smoky layer of eyeshadow and a hint of blush.

The reality star was the picture of relaxation as she walked along the coast with her sunglasses in hand.

She seemed to admire her picturesque surroundings as she walked along the waves at a leisurely pace.

Nicole was one of three newcomers to season four of The Real Housewives Of Miami late last year. She was joined by Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova.

The former Bravo series is finally returning after being off the air for eight years in December 2021.

Several RHOM veterans also returned, including Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein.

Nicole is not the first doctor in the Real Housewives franchise, as she joins Tiffany Moon, who is also an anesthesiologist, and Jennifer Armstrong, newcomer to Real Housewives of Orange County.

Earlier this year, Nicole announced her engagement to longtime love Anthony Lopez.

At the time, the Real Housewives Of Miami newcomer said the proposal was a “total surprise” on New Year’s Eve.

“We’ve talked about marriage before. I think we both knew it would happen one day. I just didn’t know that day would come so soon,” the mother-of-one said in an interview with People.

The trial attorney posed the question while the couple was on a family vacation with their son, Greyson, in Aspen.

“It was simple and private, and nothing short of perfect. It was early morning on New Years Eve and we just woke up. We cuddled in bed and watched the sun come up and glitter in the snow,” Nicole said.

Nicole and Anthony have been together for seven years, when fate brought them together when they separately visited Las Vegas in 2015.