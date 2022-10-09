The Real History Behind Netflix’s ‘The Empress’

The 6-part Netflix series The Empress tells the poetic story of the early life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Prior to release, the most famous film adaptation of Elizabeth’s life was the 1950s sissi trilogy, with charming Romy Schneider as lead actress. Seven decades later, The Empress offers a fresh take on the great love story between Elizabeth and Franz Joseph – equally strong and dramatic from the start.





The EmpressThe first (and currently the only) season focuses on the fateful meeting between the young Bavarian Duchess Elisabeth (Devrim Linnau) and the Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I (Philip Froissant). As is often the case with period dramas, The Empress mixes historical background with fiction, not in an attempt to provide the ultimate in historical accuracy, but rather deliver a compelling love story that captivates the hearts and minds of the audience. But who was the real Elisabeth, and what struggle did she have to endure at the Viennese court to become the legendary Empress of Austria, admired worldwide even a century and a half later?

Reality vs Fiction

The third child and second daughter of Duke Maximilian Joseph of Bavaria and his wife Ludovika, Duchess Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie – aka Sissi (alternative spelling Sisi) – was indeed a charming and freedom-loving girl who lived secluded with her family at Possenhofen Castle and dreamed of happiness and true love. Meanwhile, at the Viennese court, Franz Joseph’s authoritarian mother – Archduchess Sophie (Melika Foroutan) – considered a prominent alliance for her son. The rush to find a wife for the 22-year-old monarch was fueled in part by the recent attempted murder (on February 18, 1853), which would leave Australia without a direct male heir.

However, the royal Bavarian House of Wittelsbach in particular was not Sophie’s first choice. The young Emperor Franz Joseph was quite picky: he didn’t like Princess Anna of Prussia nor Princess Sidonie of Saxony. That prompted his mother to contact her sister – Duchess Ludovika of Bavaria – and arrange an engagement between Franz Joseph and Ludovika’s eldest daughter – Helena (Elisa Schlott). On August 15, 1853, Franz Joseph, burning with impatience to see the promised beautiful bride, rushed to the small Austrian town of Bad Ischl, where Duchess Ludovika would arrive with her daughter to celebrate Franz Joseph’s birthday. Little did the young emperor know that on that journey his aunt would also take her youngest daughter – 15-year-old Elizabeth – who would steal Franz Joseph’s heart in the blink of an eye.

How much of the Netflix show is true to real historical events?

The answer is – up to a point. Incidentally, the celebration in Bad Ischl was not the first time Franz Joseph saw his cousins. Technically, the first meeting between Elisabeth and Franz Joseph took place in June 1848 when Duchess Ludovika with children visited her sister, Archduchess Sophie, in Innsbruck. At the time, Elizabeth was too young to arouse the interest of the future emperor, who was too busy with revolutionary events that threatened the collapse of the monarchy. The romanticized version of their meeting depicted in The Empress – in the woods – is one of the many myths that circle Elizabeth and her life. Even the audacious ‘two cotillions in a row’ move that Franz Joseph allowed himself at the ball, with Elizabeth inviting dance after dance (which was a telltale sign of an impending engagement), was discussed between Franz prior to the ball. and his mother. The engagement proposal itself was made in a much more formal way – through Archduchess Sophie, who approached her sister and arranged the agreement between the families to marry Elizabeth and Franz Joseph.

Shortly after the wedding, Elizabeth discovered that the fairy tale was just an illusion. From the first days of the accession to the throne, the young empress felt a mousetrap – the strict etiquette and court orders suffocated the free-spirited Sissi, while the randomly controlling mother-in-law immediately began to make a “real” empress of her niece. However, Elizabeth’s confrontations with Archduchess Sophie and her husband’s brother Maximilian (Johannes Nussbaum), reportedly eager to seize the throne, were not as one-sided as is often portrayed in the Empress’s biographies.

The tragedy of ‘The Empress’ has just begun

The Empress’ The dramatic ending of the first season leaves audiences on a cliffhanger when Elisabeth, determined to go home to Bavaria after a tense conversation with her husband and mother-in-law, discovers she is pregnant. Should the public be lucky enough to see the further development of the series, the story of Elizabeth’s life will undoubtedly serve as rich source material for many seasons to come.

The relationship between Elizabeth and her mother-in-law Sophie gradually deteriorated, as she was convinced that the young and free-spirited empress could not provide the royal children with an adequate education. In multiple biographies and fiction describing Elizabeth’s life, Sophie is often portrayed as a controlling and power-hungry tyrant, who ruthlessly subjects her daughter-in-law to her own will. The reality is more nuanced. Sophie was indeed an ambitious woman who put royal duties above all else. Elizabeth, on the other hand, increasingly neglected her official royal duties and indulged in an isolated and erratic lifestyle.

From the 1860s, the Empress spent her time traveling, rarely seeing her husband, and almost never seeing her children. This behavior was widely condemned among the Austrian nobility, although Franz Joseph did not try to limit his wife’s wanderings. In 1857, during one of the trips to Hungary, her eldest daughter – two-year-old Sophie – died of an infection. The death of her first child shocked Sissy so much that she completely handed over the education of her older children (Gisela and Rudolf) to the mother-in-law. Contrary to popular belief, Crown Prince Rudolf’s relationship with his mother was not particularly warm. However, when the 30-year-old prince took his own life in 1889, Elizabeth was deeply shocked and from that day on, she wore nothing but colors of mourning for the rest of her life.

Another prominent character in The Empress – Franz Joseph’s younger brother, Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian of Habsburg – was indeed an active figure at the Austrian court. While there is no direct evidence of Maximilian’s intentions to overthrow Franz Joseph, the fact that Maximilian was under the influence of the most progressive liberal ideas was a lurking threat to the older brother. Tensions between the two brothers slowly built up, so the emperor preferred to send Maximilian away and appointed him viceroy of the Kingdom of Lombardy-Venetia (modern Italy). In the early 1860s, Maximilian was crowned Emperor of Mexico as a result of supporting French intervention in the country. Soon Maximilian faced opposition from the Mexican Republicans, led by Benito Juárez. After the French expeditionary army withdrew from Mexico, the emperor’s fate was sealed – he was captured and then executed, despite the pleas of all European monarchs, US President Andrew Johnson, Giuseppe Garibaldi and Victor Hugo.

Elizabeth met her own tragic death in 1898, in Geneva, where she was murdered by the Italian anarchist Luigi Lucheni. She never paid much attention to her personal safety and refused to be guarded on her multiple trips, ultimately leading to her untimely death. After the death of his beloved wife, Emperor Franz Joseph is said to have been quiet for several months. A portrait of Elizabeth hung in his study until the end of his life as a true sign of the eternal love to which these two were bound by that fateful meeting in Bad Ischl. Their love story changed the history of Europe and set off a cascade of events that eventually led to the start of the Great War.

Empress Elizabeth was a controversial figure in many ways. However, she has always remained an outstanding woman who, even 150 years later, excites, puzzles and fascinates the imagination of generations.

