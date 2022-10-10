The REAL final words of cannibal killer Jeffrey Dahmer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had one of the biggest openings ever on the streaming site and is currently the fifth most-watched show in history.

But it has also been criticized for glorifying the real-life serial killer who killed and ate 17 victims in Ohio and Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991.

Mail Online tells the true story of Dahmer here, including his final message to his trial and the real-life Tracy Edwards who helped capture him after two decades of terror.