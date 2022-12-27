The real fashion queen? What Kate can learn from Camilla

In a 2020 BBC radio interview during the lockdown, the then Duchess of Cornwall extolled the virtues of dressing smartly during the lockdown period. “I’m very happy with my jeans,” Camilla said. “It’s going to be really hard to get out again. I think you kind of get into a way of life, don’t you? Photos of Camilla at Clarence House before the interview show someone relaxed, in a loose blazer and feminine white shirt, unafraid of the odd crease. The lesson for Kate: casual clothing is a mood and a mindset. Camilla Tip No. 2: Let the jewels do the work.

There are times when Kate leans towards sparkles at the risk of falling in, like the dazzling Jenny Packham cape dress that was worn to the South African state dinner at Buckingham Palace in November and a green sequined Jenny Packham dress that will debut in 2021. was worn in Pakistan, but it’s time to dim the wattage of the dress. Any celebrity can dress like a disco ball, but Camilla understands that access to the Crown Jewels is what sets the Windsors apart from the Beckhams and Beyonce. At the South African state dinner in November and the diplomatic corps dinner this month, Camilla’s dress was cut to accentuate the sapphire tiara, necklace and earrings that once belonged to Princess Louise of Belgium. Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace, Dec. 6, and Princess Catherine’s rented lime green dress worn to the Earthshot Prize in Boston. It got the meme treatment on social media. Credit:Getty/Twitter@rossisacoolguy At the November banquet, Kate’s use of Cambridge lovers’ famous knotted tiara had to compete with the disco ball sheen of her dress. Searching for dresses to serve as backdrops for precious pieces from the family vault allows Kate to shine without glare. The rented green dress, worn with Princess Diana’s emerald green choker, was a nice try, but the countless memes that followed featuring various images on the green screen fabric, including one of William, suggest trying again.

The lesson for Kate: jewels first. Get dressed second. Lime green never. Camilla Tip No. 3: Don’t play it fair Kate leans towards the stylist’s trick of form-fitting monochrome clothes that accentuate her height (175 cm) and slim figure. Even a patterned Emilia Wickstead gown at the recent royal visit to Boston had a matching belt so the eye wasn’t interrupted when viewing the dog’s teeth ensemble. The resulting effect is as if she was literally sewn into the outfit. When Kate breaks things up, as with her burgundy Alexander McQueen pantsuit with a pink bow blouse in the US and a cream Zara blazer with navy pants in June, she seems more recognizable and active. Camilla will often break up monochromatic looks with a V-neckline, bell sleeves or contrasting black accessories.