The rainbow rain cloud: Incredible occurrence looms over Chinese city like a multi-coloured halo 

A spectacular and vanishingly rare ‘rainbow scarf cloud’ blinded the people of China when it briefly appeared on the horizon during sunset.

The brightly colored cloud reportedly left locals stunned by its surreal appearance after being spotted low in the sky.

The unique phenomenon was captured on August 21 above the Chinese city of Haikou on the southern island of Hainan.

A video on Twitter showed a dark, spherical cloud surmounted by a barely believable rainbow crown of cyan, with fiery oranges, yellows and greens on the edges.

The phenomenon was the result of a cumulus cloud — also known as a “hat cloud” or “scarf cloud” — forming at just the right time of the evening to produce “cloud play” — or a rainbow cloud.

Rapidly rising hot air from a cumulus cloud pushes against cold air above, creating a smooth “scarf” effect because moisture condenses right along the top of the updraft.

The ice crystals and droplets in the scarf portion of the cloud then refract the sunlight when it hits just the right angle, creating the incredible rainbow effect.

The clouds should be very thin and made of ice crystals or water droplets of uniform size.

Pileus clouds are usually short lived and are eventually absorbed by the growing cloud below through the convection process.

Pileus clouds don’t always have bright colors like the ones in the video, and the residents of Haikou were treated to a striking example that hung low in the sky.

They are considered indicators of approaching severe weather, but can also form over mountains, flammagenitus clouds during volcanic eruptions, and other types of ash clouds.

The beautiful sight could therefore bode ill for Hainan Island as the mainland is experiencing its worst heat wave and drought since records began in 1961.

China has recently experienced an unprecedented heat wave and drought that has dried up parts of the Yangtze River and weeks of temperatures of 40°C in the west of the country.

The heat wave broke out at the beginning of the week, and now days of torrential rain followed in the sprawling manufacturing center of Chongqing and nearby areas of Sichuan province.