The radical plan to give workers big pay rise with unions wanting to turn clock back four decades

Unions have a radical plan to give workers big pay raises that should turn the clock back four decades – and the employment minister is open to the idea.

The ACTU has proposed “multi-employer or industry negotiations” — essentially a return to industry-wide bargaining, with workers receiving double-digit pay increases in the early 1980s.

It would mean that a pay rise at one workplace within an industry would be copied by similar employers – reviving an industrial relations system that existed four decades ago, before unions agreed to wage moderation in 1983.

Ahead of the government’s jobs and skills summit in Canberra, ACTU secretary Sally McManus rejected the existing enterprise bargaining system established by former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating’s government in 1993.

“Our current system was designed 30 years ago when we had a very different economy with many more large workplaces,” she said.

‘Our economy is now dominated by the services and care sector.

“As the economy has changed, so must our bargaining system.

“People in smaller workplaces and healthcare sectors that are often dominated by women also need access to the collective bargaining system.”

Ms McManus’ proposal for ‘multi-employer or sector negotiations’ is also a plan to take Australia back to an era four decades ago before the Australian Council of Trade Unions and the incoming Labor government of Bob Hawke negotiated prices in 1983. and income agreements around a wage-price spiral.

In May 1981, average weekly earnings rose 14 percent and inflation reached 11 percent that year, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.

The Amalgamated Metal Workers Union had been able to strike a wage increase of $39 a week that trickled down to the rest of the economy at a time when the average full-time male worker was earning less than $300 a week.

Unemployment stood at 5.4 percent in June 1981, but less than two years later it nearly doubled to 10.5% in July 1983.

Despite the danger of a wage-price spiral, Tony Burke, Secretary of State for Employment and Labor Relations, was open to the ACTU’s idea of ​​reviving industry-wide negotiations.

“I have to say I’m very interested in what the ACTU has put forward,” he told ABC on Thursday.

“You can’t get wages moving without moving collective bargaining.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton dismissed the ACTU proposal as a throwback to the late 1970s.

“Sally McManus is a 1970s throwback and she wants to get back to an industrial relations system that would cripple families and small businesses,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

“The economy-wide strikes she’s advocating, the higher taxes on small businesses, the inability for small businesses to have the final say over employees in their own companies — this is a Labor Party agenda from the 1970s.”

But Greens leader Adam Bandt, whose far-left party has the power to block or change labor laws, supports the ACTU plan.

Despite the danger of a wage-price spiral, Labor Secretary Tony Burke was open to the ACTU’s idea of ​​reviving industry-wide negotiations

“We are currently in an inequality and wage crisis and the cost of living is rising and wages are not, and it mainly affects the people who work in low-paid areas,” he said.

Wages rose by just 2.6 percent in the year to June — less than half the inflation rate of 6.1 percent, itself the highest since 1990 when the effects of the 2000 introduction of the GST were ruled out.

That means workers will suffer from real wage cuts, which are expected to worsen as both the Reserve Bank and the Treasury predict a 32-year inflation rate of 7.75 percent this year.

The wage price index has remained below its long-term average of 3 percent since 2013, despite unemployment falling to a 48-year low of 3.4 percent in July.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Jobs and Skills Summit will be held at Parliament House in Canberra on September 1 and 2.