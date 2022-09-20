The race to 130kph: NSW project aims to unlock female pace bowling

It is billed as one of the new frontiers of women’s cricket. Who will be the first bowler to break 130 km/h?

There should be a few caveats here because it may have already happened, but until very recently speed data in the women’s game was not collected and is still not consistent across competitions.

From currently available numbers, South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail, considered one of the fastest in the market, is reported to have been clocked at 128 km/h and sent a delivery down to 126.7 km/h against Australia at the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Former Australian quick Sharon Tredrea, who played in the 1970s and 1980s, is considered to be one of the fastest to play the game and is quoted as saying she was clocked at 133km /t/83 mph, although the evidence is slim.

Now Project130, a partnership between Cricket New South Wales and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), as part of their new Cricket Lab initiative, which will see the NSW set-up work with the university on a number of collaborations, aims to make 130 the km/h barrier a realistic mark, not just to break, but then to maintain.

Described as “designed to improve the potential of female fast bowlers, with the endgame of going from bowling an average of 115kmh to 130kmh” it will be “a world-first research project to develop a formative set of data that predicts potential and physiology type to increase speed and reduce the risk of injury.”

One of the key people behind the work is CNSW head of sports science and sports medicine Patrick Farhart. He says the evidence currently suggests the gap between male and female fast bowling speeds is wider than other areas of high-performance sport. But he believes that by studying areas including biomechanics, strength and power in those operating at high tempo, the key ingredients can be found with specialist training then in place. There is also a desire to look outside of cricket and find athletes in other disciplines who might have the raw qualities for the sport.

“There are some bowlers who have gone close to 130km/h,” Farhart told ESPNcricinfo. “To me this is something I think is achievable.. once we are able to profile what the correlations are with high speeds then we can start looking at establishing more individualized and targeted programs around getting bowlers to to improve their speed.

South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail is among the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket•Associated Press

“It’s very dependent on your action, it’s very specific to a person in the moment. Males will tend to generate bowling speed through linear momentum, we think, and we think many females – not all – will generate bowling speed from upper body, trunk momentum.

“But I think we’re seeing changes in the women’s game now that a lot of the girls are starting to bowl with techniques that the men use, and that didn’t happen nearly as much 10-12 years ago. Girls create momentum through run-up speed, a braced front leg, it’s starting to happen a lot more now.”

Tayla Vlaeminck, currently injured, and Darcie Brown – the latter clocked around 122-125km/h in WBBL and international cricket – are among the fastest in Australia. Elsewhere in the world, England’s Issy Wong has made no secret of wanting to set a new bar for pace bowling, and New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu has been among the fastest for much of her career. New South Wales and Australia quick bowler Stella Campbell is another of the current generation who has been clocked over 120 km/h.

“I think we are not far away [130kph] already looking at the crop of fast bowlers we have in the game,” Campbell said. “We’re already pushing those speeds. It’s always out there and you try to get that competitive edge where you can.”

Rachael Haynes, who announced her international and national retirement last week, singled out pace bowling as one of the areas that had developed the most during her career.

“I think in the past there’s probably always been a handful of fast bowlers and you might not necessarily face them all the time,” she said. “I think it’s really exciting for the game as well. Their ability is also quite clear to see, players who can swing the ball and bowl fast bouncers – it’s uncomfortable but it’s exciting to see. I hope it gets conveyed to the general public.”

If this new project brings the desired results in the coming years, there is likely to be some more dough bouncing around.