The Quick Flick’s Iris Smit takes aim at Kylie Jenner for unhygienic lab photos

An Australian small business owner has questioned Kylie Jenner’s claims that photos of her “making magic” at her manufacturing facility are in a separate room from where the product is made.

Jenner’s hygiene protocols took center stage on Wednesday after the beauty mogul took to social media with a clip in which she was seen at the lab in Milan, Italy, where her Kylie Cosmetics product is made.

The Los Angeles-born star captioned the clip, “In the lab creates new magic for you…better than ever,” and tagged her brand’s name in the post.

In the post, the 24-year-old billionaire donned a white lab coat as she mixed various ingredients in the workroom, but failed to put on a hairnet or gloves.

Kylie Jenner’s sanitary protocols were the center of attention on Wednesday after the 24-year-old beauty mogul posted a clip on social media showing her at the lab in Milan, Italy, where her Kylie Cosmetics product is made.

Inspection time! She carefully examined different parts of the lab

Owner of The Quick Flick, a Shark Tank-approved company, Iris Smit, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share her thoughts on the ongoing situation.

“Kylie Jenner put this on the internet and the internet isn’t happy about it. It was a series of photos of herself in a cosmetic lab,” she explained.

“She was called out because of her lack of hygiene and safety protocol, especially because she was not wearing a hairnet and her hair was hanging loose.

Kylie has since tried to explain herself by saying it wasn’t taken in a production facility and she would never get around sanitation protocols. She said it was a small, personal space where she was creating her own fun examples.

“And maybe this is the case… I’ve heard of facilities that have such spaces because it provides good content.”

But when Iris saw the image of Kylie leaning over a large barrel filled with a large amount of foundation-like liquid, she wondered if it was really outside of the manufacturer.

Owner of The Quick Flick, a Shark Tank-approved company, Iris Smit took to her Instagram on Sunday to share her thoughts on the ongoing situation.

“The fact that she’s standing with her hair next to this equipment is really worrying. It’s unsanitary, of course, but it also poses a safety risk to herself and those around her,” she said.

When Iris poses with her new products, she has to be outside the bulk production facility – especially if she’s wearing a full makeup face – wearing a hairnet and a bathrobe.

“If you have makeup all over your face, don’t go near the formula production because particles can come off your face and fall into the formula,” she said.

At the time of posting, some commenters objected to Kylie’s equipment in the post, saying she had nothing to hold back her long hair as she toured the facility and oversaw the products, nor was she wearing gloves in any of them. the images.

One user wrote: ‘Wear a hair cap’, while another asked if you shouldn’t ‘wear gloves, a mask and the hairnet???’

Another user said: ‘I see so many lab rules not being followed’, while another said: ‘No gloves or a hairnet in a lab??? or even a mask???’

Sources told Dailymail.com that Kylie was not on the production floor and was in the accessible lab area where she could play with colors and idea concepts.

Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist and cosmetic professional, posted a critique of the images she posted

A number of Instagram commentators were critical of the protocols followed in the clip

Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist and cosmetic professional, criticized the images she posted.

“I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job,” Bennett said. “I have very short hair and I was NEVER allowed in the lab or on the production floor without a hairnet, shoe covers, mask… and disposable gloves.”

Bennett claimed that Jenner “gassed her followers into thinking she was making cosmetics,” adding that he wondered “what unwitting manufacturer… let her perform this photo in their lab and on the production floor — without following proper sanitation protocols.

“I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.”

He concluded by saying, ‘People, this is not the way we make cosmetics and it misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.”

Jenner specifically responded to Kevin James Bennett, insisting that the photo he posted wasn’t actually taken in a production facility.

The reality star hit back at Kyle in the comment section of his post, writing: ‘Kevin – this photo was not taken in a production facility. I would never circumvent hygiene protocols, nor would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. that is completely unacceptable, I agree.

Mixing things up! She prepared a mixture of powder and marveled at the sight of the concoction as she poured it into a glass set on a platter.

Preview! “Creating new magic for you in the lab,” Kylie captioned the post. ‘better than ever. @kyliecosmetics’

“This is a small personal space where I create my own fun samples and shoot for content that is nowhere near mass-produced. no one puts customers at risk! shame on you kevin for spreading false information!!!!’

In pictures on her Instagram account, Kylie showed off the various makeup ingredients as she inspected the lab with a curious eye.

She prepared a mixture of powder and marveled at the sight of the concoction as she poured it into a glass set on a platter.

“So cool,” Kylie commented as a woman explained the process to her. “I can do this,” she added. She also shared with fans an inside look at the creation of her makeup.

One of the videos was of a mixture of red liquid spinning in a glass beaker. She also posted photos of glitter ranging from shades of fuchsia to blue.

Kylie was just 17 when she launched her hugely successful makeup business with her iconic lip kits.

“I was 17 when I launched Kylie Cosmetics,” she said in a video about the birth story of her company last year. “It feels weird that this is my life now, but looking back on it, makeup has just been part of my DNA.” She also detailed her insecurities with her lips.

Everything that glitters! Jenner showed off several containers full of colorful glitter

She eventually turned to her mother Kris Jenner for help starting her business.

“I remember her saying, ‘Can we ever have a little meeting?’ And I said, “Yeah, do you want to have a little meeting?” She was about 17, 16,” Kris said. “And she goes, I finally figure out what I want to do with my life.”

Her dream was to get into the makeup business and she planned to start with a lip kit.

“I said, ‘Well Kylie, you have a savings that you’ve made all these years Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ I said, “You’ll have to use your own money if you really want to make this work, because that’s going to be your motivation and your drive.”

In the end, Kylie’s lip kits sold out in less than a minute when she launched them in 2015.

Kylie’s ultimate venture expanded from just lip kits to a slew of cosmetics, including eyeshadow, blush, and foundation.

Makeup magic! Kylie was just 17 when she launched her hugely successful makeup business with her iconic lip kits