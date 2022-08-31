The question that made Silverchair’s Daniel Johns WALK OUT during an interview on The Project

<!–

Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns was overcome with emotion as he discussed his drink-driving accident on The Project.

In a preview of the interview, which aired Wednesday night, host Carrie Bickmore asked the rock star, 43, what he remembered about the crash, where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving charges.

‘Everything. Everything. I remember every detail,” he replied before becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

“Is it cool if I take a break?” Johns asked before leaving the room.

Johns was apprehended on the Pacific Highway near North Arm Cove, NSW, on March 23, and recorded a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.

Police said he had crossed the wrong side of the road and collided with a van.

The van’s driver, 51, and his female passenger, 55, were treated at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital.

Johns entered rehab in April to deal with his drinking and mental health issues.

His attorney pleaded guilty on behalf of Johns on April 11, where the magistrate warned the singer could face jail time.

But Johns avoided jail time for drink-driving after a magistrate ruled that time behind bars would be of little benefit to the “deeply troubled” rock star.

He was given a 10-month intensive corrections order – a court sentence of two years or less served in the community under the strict supervision of Community Corrections.

He was also given a seven-month driving ban and ordered to install a 24-month alcohol reading device in his car once he gets his driver’s license back.

Leading up to the drink-driving incident, Johns was set to release his new album that fueled the mental health issues he’s faced since his meteoric rise as a teenager, the court was told.