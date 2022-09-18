The Queen’s sweet tribute to her ‘Papa’ King George VI in portrait released by Royal Family

The Royal Family has released a never-before-seen portrait of Her Majesty The Queen on the eve of her funeral.

It was taken at Windsor Castle in May earlier this year with the Queen sporting a beaming smile while wearing some of her favorite jewellery.

Her late Majesty wore a pastel blue gown, adorned with a stunning pair of aquamarine and diamond clip brooches.

The brooches, worn separately over each other, which were an 18th birthday present from her beloved ‘Papa’, George VI, in April 1944.

The monarch also accessorized with pearl and diamond earrings and a three-strand pearl necklace.

They appear to be the same earrings that the Princess of Wales has worn four times in the past week to pay tribute to the late monarch.

Meanwhile, the necklace appears to be the same one she wore in the last known photograph of her meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle just days before her death.

Throughout her life, the Queen has amassed a jewelery collection full of family heirlooms, priceless treasures and gifts from world leaders.

The monarch was rarely seen without diamonds, pearls or gemstones adorning her clothing, and royal commentators sometimes suggested she used the pieces to send unspoken signals.

Particular attention was paid to her brooches: Her Majesty often chose one with a connection to the person, country or organization she was visiting.

The Queen was rarely seen without a dazzling array of diamonds, pearls and precious stones decorating her bright and colorful outfits (pictured in 2022 at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations wearing her favorite pearl necklace, earrings and one of her favorite brooches the Kensington Bow brooch)

The Queen had a large selection of brooches with over 100 in her personal collection. One of her favorites was the Cullinan V brooch, given to Queen Mary, the Queen’s grandmother, by the people of South Africa in 1910 (pictured with it during a visit to Tuvalu in the South Pacific)

The Queen is believed to have more than 100 brooches in her collection.

The Art Deco-style Boucheron clip worn in the portrait released on Sunday night was adored by the late Queen.

They are made of aquamarine and diamonds and in a typical 1940s design, combining baguette, oval and round stones.

The distinctive style of the brooches—one often used by Cartier—led many jewelry experts to believe that the clips were actually the work of the brand, which is why they are often misidentified as Cartier aquamarine clips.

The clips can be worn in a variety of ways: as matching clips, on either shoulder or as a single brooch.

The Queen usually wore them as separate clips, one above the other, on her left shoulder.

Due to the transparent nature of the jewels, the Queen typically wore them with blue or light purple fabrics that enhanced the natural color.

She wore the jewelery on a host of occasions over the years, including during her televised message on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May 2020.

Meanwhile, although many often associated the Queen with her incredible royal collection of priceless tiaras, intricate brooches and dazzling diamond earrings, she, like many English women of a certain age, was most comfortable in her pearls.

One of the royals’ favorites was the Kensington Bow brooch, a wedding gift from the residents of Kensington to her grandmother in 1893 that cost £450 (about £40,000 today). (pictured in 2005 on a visit to Bristol university)

Another of the 2,500 wedding gifts given to the Queen on her marriage to Prince Philip, the Carrington Sapphire Feather brooch (pictured) was a gift from Carrington Jewellers. A fine diamond feather with a sapphire centre, it was always paired with blue or purple, as here in 2019

Pearls were the Queen’s first ‘serious’ piece of jewellery.

When her grandfather George V celebrated his Silver Jubilee in 1935, he gave both of his grandchildren pearl necklaces.

Among the collection Elizabeth owns today are two stunning necklaces – the 18th century Queen Anne pearl necklace and the 50 pearl Queen Caroline necklace, both given as wedding gifts by her father.

Her favorite necklace for quiet days was her single strand version, one of the first pieces she acquired and very much in the English tradition, matching the timeless elegance of her precious pearl and diamond studs.

When it came to earrings, like her necklaces, the Queen had a love for pearls.

She often chose a simple stud or pearl drop for her daily appearances.

On a daily basis, the queen often chose between two almost identical pearl earrings.

The royals’ favorite earrings for casual wear were the simple Queen Mary’s Button earrings, which featured a single pearl with a small diamond on top.

Meanwhile, she would wear the Ladies of Devonshire earrings to more formal daytime events, such as the Diamond Jubilee service or the Order of the Garter service, as well as to evening events.

Queen Mary gave the Devonshire earrings to her granddaughter, Princess Elizabeth, as a wedding present in 1947.