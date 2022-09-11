The Queen’s sly dig at Vladimir Putin after he kept her waiting

<!–

The Queen made a subtle dig at Vladimir Putin during his only state visit to Britain after making her wait, a former minister has revealed.

Lord Blunkett spoke of the late monarch’s remark in 2003 after the Russian autocrat was 14 minutes late at Buckingham Palace.

Putin is notorious for making his enemies and rivals wait for his arrival as an attempt at power play.

But it seems to have left the Queen stunned at the time.

Blunkett, who was home secretary at the time of the visit, is blind and told the BBC how his guide dog Sadie became agitated when the Russian entourage arrived.

“The only time I met Vladimir Putin was in 2003 during an official visit and my dog ​​at the time was barking very loudly,” he said.

“I apologized to the Queen who was clearly hosting. I don’t think I’m giving anything away when I said, “Sorry Your Majesty the dog is barking.”

She said, “Dogs have interesting instincts, don’t they?”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured: A carriage carrying Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Russian President Vladimir Putin is escorted by royal guards to Buckingham Palace in central London, UK, June 24, 2003

The Queen and Putin were due to meet again in June 2014 at a D-Day memorial event in France.

The event happened months after Charles claimed he had presciently compared Putin’s regime to that of Nazi Germany, which appeared to have soured relations significantly.

After a group photo with world leaders, the Queen was helped down a flight of stairs by then-US President Barack Obama and New Zealand Governor General Jerry Mateparae.

Putin was the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III after his accession ceremony on Saturday.

The Russian president and new king have had a particularly frosty relationship over the years, starting in 2014 when Charles compared Putin to Adolf Hitler.

The then-prince made the damning assessment to Jewish museum volunteer Marienne Ferguson after she told him how her family had fled from Hitler.

Tensions flared up again in early 2022 when the king became the first member of the royal family to publicly condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He described the war as an “attack on democracy” and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian public.

The Russian leader will not attend the funeral of the late queen on September 19. A Kremlin spokesman said a decision will be made about who will represent Russia at Westminster Abbey.

His forces are currently withdrawing from a massive Ukrainian counter-offensive as Kiev attempts to rid the country of invading forces.