The Queen’s granddaughters Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie are supported by their husbands

The Queen’s granddaughters were supported by their husbands Mike Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank as they attended Her Majesty’s funeral at Westminster Abbey today.

Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie put on sombre displays as they joined senior royals at the solemn service on Monday.

By their sides were their husbands, who have been a constant source of support throughout the mourning period. All three men joined their wives and the senior royals for the service following the procession last week.

They also paid a visit to Westminster Hall while the Queen was lying-in-state, joining royals as the Queen’s four children stood vigil.

Members of the royal family, from left, from front, Arthur Chatto, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

Edoardo also released a moving statement in tribute to the Queen, describing how fortunate he felt that his children were able to spend time with their great-grandmother.

Edo wrote that he and his wife Beatrice were ‘brokenhearted’ by the news, adding: ‘Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours. What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built.

‘Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend time with her this summer. Rest in Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much.’

Mike Tindall, who enjoyed a good relationship with his wife’s grandmother, chose to let a picture speak for him, sharing a drawing of a corgi crying over a crown.

On Saturday, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie paid a personal tribute to the Queen, saying: ‘Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you.’

According to the royal sisters – who posted the tribute on Instagram alongside a sweet photograph of their younger selves with their grandmother – they have ‘not been able to put much into words’ since the monarch died at Balmoral on September 8, aged 96.

The Duke of York’s daughters, who are both thought to have shared a close relationship with their grandmother, thanked Her Majesty, saying she would ‘never know’ the impact she’d had on their lives.

They also paid tribute to King Charles, their uncle, writing that they know he ‘will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service’.

In the statement, Beatrice and Eugenie said: ‘Dearest Grannie, We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

‘We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.

‘For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.

‘The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are.

‘We’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you.

‘We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service.

‘God save the King. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.’

The two sisters have been seen looking emotional as they’ve attended public engagements in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Crowds threw roses in front of the Queen’s coffin and cheered her for the last time today as she was returned to Windsor Castle to be reunited with her beloved Prince Philip and her parents in the medieval splendor of St George’s Chapel.

An estimated 2million people are on the streets of London to say farewell to Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Elizabeth II, with very few gaps along the route.

King Charles had appeared tearful at his mother’s Westminster Abbey state funeral that ended with two minutes of silence, the Last Post and the national anthem. The monarch also looked emotional as he saluted when his mother left Wellington Arch in a hearse this afternoon.

On a day of pomp and poignant symbolism, grief was etched on the faces of Charles, his siblings and children as well as the huge crowds who swamped The Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square to bade farewell to the beloved monarch as her coffin was carried from the Abbey on a gun carriage.

Members of the Royal Family, including the King, marched poignantly behind, while others including the Princess of Wales, her children George and Charlotte, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, all looked on at the crowds as they passed them in vehicles.

The poignant scenes followed an extraordinary and emotional state funeral attended by 2,000 VIPs, royals, prime ministers and several hundred ordinary Britons chosen by the Queen, who died 11 days ago. The Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as having touched ‘a multitude of lives’ and having been a ‘joyful’ figure for many.

She was head of state but also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and in a personal touch, the wreath adorning her coffin had a handwritten note from the King. The message said: ‘In loving and devoted memory.’

After the funeral the coffin was borne on a gun carriage in a spectacle not seen for many generations, as hundreds of soldiers, sailors and airmen marched to solemn funeral pieces or lined the route.

Behind her coffin were Charles and his siblings – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – who were followed by the monarch’s three grandsons, Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales.

In a moving gesture, staff from Buckingham Palace stood outside the gates of the royal residence and watched as the late monarch was taken past for the last time.