The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, 18, will study English at St Andrews

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has confirmed her place at St Andrews University after receiving her A-level results today, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex is going to read English at Scottish University.

She follows in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who met as freshmen at St Andrews. Kate studied art history and William studied geography.

Next chapter: Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, will read English at the University of St Andrews after receiving her A-level results today, Buckingham Palace announced. Pictured, with her mother at the Platinum Jubilee

Royal family tree: Lady Louise follows in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who met as freshmen in St Andrews, pictured in stock image

Lady Louise studied English, History, Politics and Drama at AS level at her school in Ascot, near the family’s home in Bagshot Park.

It is not known which subjects she took at A level and which grades she obtained.

The schoolgirl was among thousands of students affected when AS-level exams were canceled last year.

Tens of thousands of British students fought for a university place through Clearing today – after the A grades they received were lower than the past two years, but remained above pre-pandemic levels.

Some 20,360 students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland found out today, based on exam results, that they were not placed and therefore eligible for Clearing.

This total was 46 percent higher than the figure of 13,930 in 2021 – when students were assessed by teachers – but lower than the latest pre-pandemic figure of 24,260 in 2019.

Busy life: Louise, who recently attended the Commonwealth Games with her parents and brother (pictured), is an avid sportswoman who will no doubt continue her passion in college

Lady Louise was one of those lucky enough to get a seat and will be joining Freshers in St Andrews this fall.

The teen has a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and is taking on an increasing public role within the royal family.

She starred in Trooping the Color at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration before making her appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace next to the Queen.

The 18-year-old recently joined her parents and brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

College sweethearts: Prince William and Kate Middleton on the day of their graduation from St Andrews University in June 2005. The couple met four years earlier as freshmen

Happy memories: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to campus last year to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary

An avid equestrian, Lady Louise has inherited her love of carriage rides from her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who personally taught her the sport.

She rides on a competitive basis and will undoubtedly want to continue her hobby through university.

Many St. Andrews students live in dorms. William and Kate both lived in St Salvator’s, known as Sallies, where they met as friends before the romance blossomed.

They both initially enrolled to study art history, but William later switched to geography.

The couple made their relationship public shortly before their graduation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to campus last year to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.