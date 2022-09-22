The Queen’s funeral: Today host Allison Langdon returns to Sydney after falling asleep on camera

<!–

Today presenter Allison Langdon looked exhausted on Thursday as she hopped into Sydney Airport after a 24-hour flight from London.

Her return followed two grueling weeks of traveling the globe and working grueling 14-hour days to cover the Queen’s death for Channel Nine.

She worked so hard that at one point she fell asleep on camera, although luckily the moment happened during a break from live reporting.

The mother-of-two, 43, looked very tired as she leaned against her trolley, which was piled high with her suitcases.

Allison dressed casually for the flight in trousers and a black sweater with the sleeves rolled up as she wheeled her luggage through the busy airport.

Wrapping a leopard print scarf around her neck and slipping a matching scrunchie over her wrists, she completed her look with a pair of chunky boots.

Allison tucked her blonde locks behind her ears and let her natural beauty shine by going completely makeup free.

Her tired appearance was in stark contrast to her Today co-anchor Karl Stefanovic, who had returned to Sydney a day earlier with a big smile on his face, pushing a single suitcase while carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

Allison anchored the Today Show solo on Wednesday as her 48-year-old co-host was in transit following the Queen’s funeral.

She began her live broadcast from Buckingham Palace at 8.30pm on Tuesday (GMT) without Karl by her side and acknowledged his absence about an hour later.

Referring to the unusually quiet scenes at the palace in London, Allison explained that Karl was on a flight home to Australia.

Charles had arrived in London on 13 September to cover the Queen’s death. Allison was on the ground a day earlier, co-hosting Today with Charles Croucher.

Nine appear to have rescheduled their presenters’ flights back to Australia so their flagship news programs such as the Today show were not without both main hosts.

It comes after Allison nodded on set during a break from reporting on the Queen’s funeral on Monday, after broadcasting for 14 hours from Buckingham Palace.

Exhausted, she rolled up a jacket to use as a pillow as she took a nap on the lap of today’s senior producer Will Hutchinson, who snapped a photo for Instagram.

Allison reposted the photo to her own Instagram stories on Tuesday, along with the caption: ‘Hour 14. Everything is fine.’