The Queen’s funeral: Karl Stefanovic’s joke about Prince Andrew shocks Allison Langdon

Today, presenter Karl Stefanovic left his co-anchor Allison Langdon speechless on Tuesday morning after a loose joke about Prince Andrew.

The Channel Nine presenters were reporting live from outside Buckingham Palace in London, along with the royal editor of The Daily Mirror, Russell Myers, when the talk turned to Her Majesty’s pet Welsh Corgis.

After the death of the queen, the dogs will reportedly live with her disgraced son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Myers noted.

Today, host Karl Stefanovic (left) shocked his co-anchor Allison Langdon (center) on Tuesday morning after he made a loose joke about Prince Andrew. (Right: Royal Editor Russell Myers)

“The beloved dogs, they must be pretty sad,” Myers added.

Stefanovic joked: ‘They would certainly be sorry if Andrew takes care of them, you know. That would be a big disappointment, wouldn’t it? I don’t say anything, though.’

Langdon was visibly uncomfortable with where the segment was headed, given Prince Andrew’s recent scandals that have tarnished the royals’ reputation.

Following the Queen’s death, her pet Welsh Corgis will reportedly live with her disgraced son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. (Pictured: Andrew attending Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday)

The Duke of York had disgraced his mother in recent years for his association with the late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A civil suit filed by a woman, Virginia Giuffre, who claimed to have slept with Andrew when she was 17, also left his reputation in tatters.

The case was resolved with an amicable settlement in February 2022.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military role in January and he gave up his HRH style amid the civil case brought against him by Mrs Giuffre.

He interrupted Stefanovic and tried to change the subject by asking Myers, “You were talking about… [the Queen’s] porters there?’

“They’d be sorry if Andrew took care of them, you know. That would be a big disappointment, wouldn’t it? But I’m not saying anything,” Stefanovic joked. Langdon was visibly uncomfortable with where the segment was headed, given Prince Andrew’s recent scandals

“Did you just drop me off?” Stefanovic said in mock fury.

‘No, I’m looking after you. Trust me,” Langdon replied, Stefanovic jokingly patted her leg and said, “It’s okay, honey. You don’t have to ask for more.’

It comes after the BBC reported that the Queen’s two young Corgis, Muick and Sandy, will now live with the Duke and Duchess of York.

The Duke of York had disgraced his mother in recent years for his association with the late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Pictured: The Queen and Prince Andrew arrive for a church service in Hillington, Norfolk in January 2020)

It comes after the BBC reported that the Queen’s two young Corgis, Muick and Sandy, will now live with the Duke and Duchess of York. (Pictured: Prince Andrew petting one of the royal Corgis on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday)

Muick and Sandy were gifted to the Queen by Andrew and his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie in 2021 to cheer Her Majesty after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

A source close to Prince Andrew told the BBC: ‘The Corgis will return to the Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies given to Her Majesty by the Duke.

“The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty about walking dogs and riding horses, and even after her divorce she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

A source close to Prince Andrew told the BBC: ‘The Corgis will return to the Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies the Duke had given to Her Majesty.’ (Pictured: Members of the Royal Family stand with the Queen’s Corgis, Muick and Sandy, as they wait for the funeral procession on Monday)

Muick and Sandy were gifted to the Queen by Andrew and his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie in 2021 to cheer Her Majesty after her husband’s death. (Photo: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday)

The Queen owned more than 30 Corgis during her lifetime.

Meanwhile, Andrew was visibly shaken as he followed the Queen’s coffin through the streets of London on Monday for her state funeral.

The grieving royal was not allowed to wear his military uniform at the ceremony after losing his titles.

The Queen owned more than 30 Corgis during her lifetime. (The Queen is pictured with one of her Corgis in 1952)