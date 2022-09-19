The Queen’s favourite hotelier David Morgan-Hewitt arrives for the funeral

The Queen’s favorite hotelier has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of her state funeral.

David Morgan-Hewitt, affectionately known as ‘Big Dave’, is managing director of The Goring, the only hotel to be awarded a Royal Warrant for hospitality services.

The five-star London hotel was often chosen as the venue for the royal staff’s Christmas party, and the Queen enjoyed dining there with close friends and family.

The privately owned hotel, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2010, is a firm favorite with the royals and was given the highest honor when it was chosen by the Middleton family as their London base for the 2011 royal wedding.

The Middletons booked out all of the hotel’s 71 rooms for their family and friends and held their own reception there for those not invited to the Buckingham Palace party.

During her visit, she was personally hosted by Mr Morgan-Hewitt, who was often photographed escorting Her Majesty to her car after her visit.

The Morgan-Hewitt is as much of an institution as The Goring itself, having been at the hotel since 1990.

Mr Morgan-Hewitt joined the hotel as restaurant manager after several years working in restaurants.

But then chief executive George Goring needed some persuasion as he was unsure of the ‘flamboyant’ Mr Morgan-Hewitt and his ‘striped shirt’, according to an interview with The Caterer.

The British minister Nadhim Zahawi was among one of the first guests to arrive at the monastery

Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, takes his seat at Abbey

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, arrived with VIPs on a coach

Former MP turned Facebook CEO Sir Nick Clegg followed Lib Dem leader Ed Davey

The cloister is filling up ahead of the Queen’s funeral today

The congregants wait patiently in line to enter the monastery at 8 this morning

He worked his way up to general manager and appointed chief executive in 2005. He told the publication that his and chief executive Jeremy Goring’s shared vision for the hotel is “quintessentially English, a little bit eccentric, surprising, theatrical”.

According to The Goring website, Mr Morgan-Hewitt has ‘overseen some of the hotel’s biggest and most exciting periods of transformation’ during his 26 years at the hotel.

He was also on hand to help the Middleton family when they made the hotel their base ahead of the 2011 royal wedding.

Before joining the hotel, he studied law and history at Durham, graduating with a BA in 1986.

The great oak doors of Westminster Abbey – where Her Majesty married Prince Philip and had her coronation – opened at 8am, three hours before the service started.

2,000 people will attend Her Majesty’s state funeral

A group, wrapped in Union flags, camped out on chairs overnight to be in London for the funeral

Crowds camp out overnight in Whitehall and Parliament Square to await the funeral

2,000 royals, world leaders, VIPs and hundreds of members of the public have begun filing into the abbey as billions around the world will watch Her Majesty’s state funeral.

And outside, die-hard royal fans defied no-camping rules as people of all ages set up tents, deckchairs and even a makeshift minibar to grab premium seats for the spectacle that will see 2 million flock to the capital. At 8.30am the public were told the procession route was full and began directing people to Hyde Park to watch the big screens.

The doors to Westminster Abbey opened at 8am, ahead of the arrival of the first mourners for the Queen’s funeral. The King’s Guards trooped through the gates of the Abbey, with two soldiers stationed at the metal gates, awaiting the start of the proceedings.

Amid concerns that London will be ‘full’ today – and a shortage of hotel rooms – scores of people began camping out in The Mall in central London at the weekend, despite rules – apparently loosely enforced – preventing people in setting up camp.

This morning, before dawn, stewards told campers to take down their tents. Huge crowds have also formed in Windsor, where the Queen will be buried tonight.

Several who slept in central London overnight said friends and family told them they were ‘crazy’ to complete the night’s vigil but insisted they did not want to miss the occasion.