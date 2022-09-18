‘The Queen wouldn’t believe’ the length of the queue to see her lying in state, Prince William says

The Queen would not have believed how many people are queuing to see her lie in state, her grandson Prince William has said.

The Prince of Wales said yesterday that his grandmother would be surprised by the number of people queuing for hours to see her coffin at Westminster Hall.

Addressing mourners in the queue, the heir to the throne said: ‘This is fantastic. She would never believe that.

“Even in death, she unites everyone and brings everyone together, so I hope you all talk to each other.”

He told the people gathered there it was ‘nice to see you’.

The Prince of Wales has thanked mourners who queued for 14 hours to see the Queen’s coffin lie in state at the Palace of Westminster on a surprise walk with his father King Charles III – after shaking hands and speaking to royal fans.

Prince William and Britain’s new monarch greeted hundreds of people along the South Bank near Lambeth Bridge in London ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, to cheers for ‘hip hip hooray’ and ‘God Save the King’ as they came by.

Many took pictures and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the king and heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest to them.

William later thanked royal fans for queuing for 14 hours to pay their respects to his grandmother, tweeting: “It means so much that you’re all here”.

One lady offered her condolences to Charles as he shook her hand and another shouted: ‘I can’t believe it’ – while a third presented the two royals with a Paddington Bear toy in reference to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch featuring the beloved children’s character. .

Shaking the mourners’ hands, the prince said: ‘It means an awful lot that you are here. She [the Queen] would never believe this. You will make some friends for life [those who have met in crowd’.

Revealing that his wife Kate Middleton and children George, Charlotte and Louis were ‘ok’ and ‘all united in grief’, William also said that he became emotional seeing his grandmother’s corgis, adding: ‘They are being looked after – they have gone to a very good home’.

Several people cried after meeting the Prince of Wales, and one woman told him: ‘You’ll be a brilliant king one day’.

Members of the public view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall

People queue to pay their respects to the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall in the capital

The late monarch’s casket will remain in the Palace of Westminster until 6.30am tomorrow, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Officials discouraged people from joining the five-mile queue winding its way along the banks of the Thames to Southwark Park.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport tweeting at 1pm: ‘Queuing time is at least 13 hours.

‘A decision will be taken today on final queue closure time. To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue.’

People started queueing at Southwark Park today so they could pay their respects to the late monarch

Members of the public at the end of the queue in Southwark Park in London had a long journey ahead of them

Members of the public, some wrapped in blankets, waited in the queue in the early hours opposite St Paul’s Cathedral today

Members of the public stand in the queue in the early hours of the morning, near Tower Bridge in London

A government source warned: ‘We don’t want people making long journeys only to find it closed. We want to give people as much notice as possible to avoid disappointment.

‘We are monitoring the numbers incredibly closely to be able to assess the final capacity. We have always said that we will have to close the queue well before Lying-in-State ends.’

From At 5am, the DCMS online tracker said the estimated queue time was at least 12 hours – far shorter than the peak of more than 25 hours seen in the early hours of yesterday morning. The wait increased to at least 14 hours by 10:00.

The London Ambulance Service said it treated 368 patients along the route yesterday, of whom 55 were taken to hospital.