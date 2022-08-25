The Queen ‘will appoint Britain’s next Prime Minister at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace’

<!–

The Queen will appoint the next prime minister in Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace as she continues to fight mobility issues, reports suggest.

Boris Johnson has announced that he will step down on September 6, when he will formally tender his resignation to the Queen.

The Monarch will then ‘invite’ the winning Tory candidate – whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – to become Prime Minister and make their name known.

Her Majesty, 96, was supposed to cut her vacation at the Scottish estate to attend the ceremony, but that plan has now been scrapped, according to the Sun.

It would be the first time in living memory that the so-called kissing of the hands takes place outside of London or Windsor.

The paper reports that secret plans have been put in place to move the ceremony to Balmoral, as the Queen has been advised to avoid the journey back south for comfort reasons.

If the official ceremony takes place in Balmoral (pictured), it would be the first time in living memory that a new prime minister has been appointed outside of London or Windsor

It is understood that an official decision on whether she will travel will be made next week.

A source said: ‘The Queen has now been advised not to travel.

“But obviously nobody tells the Queen what to do and in the end it’s her decision, and as we saw when she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the third time at the Jubilee, she likes surprises.

“There are some parts of her role that Prince Charles can do on her behalf, but the Queen is adamant that she nominate the Prime Minister.

“It may not be the best choice to have the Queen travel 1,000 miles round trip for a 48-hour visit, while the Prime Ministers can easily get to Balmoral instead.”

The Queen usually doesn’t return from her holiday in Balmoral until early October, but sources had said she told her aides she will make an exception this year and travel to London.

Liz Truss fights rival Rishi Sunak to take over from Johnson as prime minister

The appointment of prime minister is one of the Queen’s few personal prerogatives and, sources said, a duty she wanted to fulfill personally.

Windsor Castle was earmarked for the occasion due to renovations to Buckingham Palace.