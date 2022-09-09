The Queen was not afraid to show her softer side and her zingy wit

The Queen’s unwavering commitment to her people and public service, often expressed via measured speeches, a polite smile, or her trademark wave, has never been doubted.

However, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish residence of Balmoral at the age of 96, was also unafraid to show she had a warm sense of humour – and, as we came to enjoy in recent decades – immaculate comic timing.

While our late monarch put duty firmly at the centre of her life, she was known by those closest to her as someone in possession of a sense of fun and a sharp wit – able to let herself go and celebrate a win at the races, or joke in her famously dry manner with an overseas guest.

In the final months of her life, the Queen melted the nation’s hearts after sharing afternoon tea with Paddington Bear, which was played at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and became a highlight of the event.

Meanwhile she gamely ‘parachuted’ in the Olympic stadium for the opening ceremony at London 2012, after a meeting with James Bond at Buckingham Palace – with corgis in tow of course.

Indeed, her lifelong commitment to her beloved pets, helped her show a more candid side to the world, even writing to ‘wickedly funny’ letters from her corgis to Jack Russells belonging to her former equerry Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson.

Those who spent time in her company put her down as a great mimic, impersonating accents and even Concorde landing, but it was only those in her inner circle who were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the more relaxed Queen and her fun side.

HER LOVE OF HORSES

The Monarch’s love for horses has been well-documented throughout her reign, whether it was breeding them, attending horse races or riding them around Windsor Castle.

In 2020, Vanity Fair reported that the Queen, then 94, was ‘riding everyday’ around Windsor Castle while isolating with the late Prince Philip during the Coronavirus crisis.

It is believed looking after horses was one of her favourite hobbies, which she would dedicate herself to during her time off duty in Balmoral or on the Sandringham estate, where she would retire for some well-deserved annual time off.

She also personally named the horses who draw her carriages, such as Cleveland Bays and Windsor Greys, who are used for official engagements such as audiences, royal processions and the state opening of Parliament.

The Queen loved horses, and was especially fond of horse racing. She would showcase very candid reactions to wins and losses during racing event, like this time she was photographed cheering a horse on on June 8 1978

Veteran broadcaster Brough Scott, 76, told how the Queen would delight in galloping around the racecourse before the start of the festival, wearing nothing but a silk headscarf for protection.

Speaking to Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair, Scott admitted officials were probably uneasy about the jaunts but added ‘it’s the Queen’s course, so she can do what she wants’.

‘It’s hard to believe now because of her age, but she used to love racing down the course before racing officially began,’ Scott said. ‘It shows what a different time it was.’

Looking at photos of the Queen in one of her informal Ascot races, the veteran broadcaster added: ‘It’s unbelievable to see our young monarch galloping in her headscarf, with a great smile on her face. It makes her seem so normal.’

The Queen, then still known as Princess Elizabeth, was an expert on all things equine. Pictured representing the King at Trooping the Colour in 1951

The Monarch kept on riding horses well into her 90s. Pictured Riding a grey and white horse on the grounds of Windsor Castle in June 2006, when she was 80

The Queen celebrating as her horse ‘Sign Manual’ ran in and won the Dreweatts Handicap Stakes at the 2013 Newbury Races. She was accompanied by her racing manager John Warren

On 10 October, Her Majesty was awarded the honour due to her unwavering and lifelong dedication to the sport in the last eight decades.

John Warren, who oversees all of the monarch’s racing and horse breeding interests, said the recognition would be the source of a ‘lot of inner pride’ for the Queen.

It saw her become the first person to gain membership of the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame within the Special Contributor category after being chosen by an independent panel of industry experts for her outstanding contribution.

Sir Michael Stoute, who has trained more than 100 winners for Her Majesty, insisted she would be ‘thrilled’ at the news.

Mr Warren, the Queen’s bloodstock and racing adviser, said: ‘I suspect that the Queen will have a lot of inner pride in being invited into the Hall of Fame.

‘The Queen’s contribution to racing and breeding derives from a lifelong commitment. Her love of horses and their welfare comes with a deep understanding of what is required to breed, rear, train and ride a thoroughbred.

Her famous purple, gold braid and scarlet colours have recorded more than 1,800 winners since her first victory with Monaveen at Fontwell Park in 1949.

This season, she has recorded more winners than she did in 1957 when she was British flat racing’s Champion Owner.

In 2020, the Monarch’s head groom Terry Pendry told Horse and Hound she was a ‘fountain of knowledge in all things equine, you might say a living encyclopaedia.’

She bred and owned the winner of every British Classic – 2000 Guineas, 1000 Guineas, The Oaks and the St Leger – apart from The Derby, but is hoping for a win at Epsom to mark her Platinum Jubilee next year.

Ten-time Champion Trainer Sir Michael said: ‘Her Majesty will be thrilled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She richly deserves it because her contribution has been enormous. She loves it so much.

‘I’ve found that training for The Queen comes with no pressure. Because of her understanding, her deep knowledge and her thirst for more.

‘She’s always thinking ahead – what I’m going to do with this animal? Am I going to breed it? Who should I breed it to? Temperament, speed, stamina. She’s fascinated with the whole idea and we must remember, it’s a very long time that she’s been doing it.’

Her Majesty’s entry in the Hall of Fame read: ‘The Queen’s lifetime love of horses has never diminished, with her devotion as a passionate fan, an owner, breeder and ambassador unwavering.’

It described her as a ‘treasured figurehead’ who ‘has been part of racing’s fabric for as long as anyone can remember’.

It also references the monarch’s personal views on racing which she shared in a 1974 BBC documentary.

The Queen said: ‘My philosophy about racing is simple. I enjoy breeding a horse that is faster than other people’s. And to me, that is a gamble from a long way back.’

The Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the QIPCO British Champion Series.

The Monarch in a canary yellow coordinated suit, putting on a very animated display as she watched the races at Epsom Derby in 1988

The Queen, wrapped in a thick jacket, riding a black horse, with her Horses’ groom Terry Pendry on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2008

The Queen crossing her fingers as she watched as her horse ‘Ring of Truth’ ran in the Al Basti Equiworld EBF Stallions Maiden Stakes during the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Meeting at Newbury Racecourse on April 17, 2015

Her favourite engagement of the year was the Royal Horse Show in Windsor, which she is believed to have attended every single year since it began as a wartime fundraising event back in 1943. Last year the show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and went online instead.

She was also a keen horse racing fan and often delighted with her very candid reactions when cheering on her horses, lifting her fist in the air or gleefully celebrating.

In 2019, it was revealed the Queen had won £7.7million from her love of horse racing after winning more than 500 races over 31 years.

Her Majesty won 534 races from 3,205 runs over her career as a racehorse owner, across both the flat and jump races in the UK and Ireland, new research reveals.

The most profitable year came in 2016, a record year in terms of winnings, with her horses earning £560,274 across the flat and jump seasons dating back to 1988, when records began, with Carlton House her top-earning horse across this period with £772,815 in winnings.

THE ROYAL CORGIS

The Queen loved her Corgis so much, they have become a symbol of British royalty. Pictured in 1960 in Windsor with a Corgi and two Dorgis

Throughout her reign, the Queen was photographed with her beloved Corgis and Dorgis on numerous occasions and it is believed she has owned as much as 30 of them throughout her life (pictured with her pets at the Windsor Horse Trials)

The Queen’s beloved dogs were never too far from her and the late Prince Philip. Pictured: The couple relaxing with one of their Dorgis in 1974 at Balmoral

The Queen Mother’s Corgis arrive back at Heathrow Airport, after a summer visit To Balmoral in 1993 and are carried out of the airplane by her aids

The Queen’s love of corgis stretches back to her childhood, when her father King George VI bought Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister Princess Margaret a Pembrokeshire Welsh Corgi when she was seven.

She was later given her first very own corgi, Susan, as an 18th birthday present in 1944, and they quickly became one of the things she was most famous for around the world.

The Queen loved Susan so much that she joined the monarch and Prince Philip on honeymoon in 1947.

The Queen owned more than 30 dogs throughout the years. Her latest, which were acquired in 2021, are believed to have been gifts.

Throughout her reign, she has been photographed with the animals wherever she went.

The faithful pets would come with her on her royal tours, with royal aids attending to their every need and carrying then in and out of airplanes.

Her love of Corgis was so well-known even the Royal Collection began to sell Corgi-shaped Christmas ornaments, acknowledging the royal fondness for the breed.

The royal has also owned several Dorgis’ throughout her life, which are a cross between a Dachshund and a Corgi.

Her beloved pet Vulcan, which died in 2020, was a Dorgi.

In March 2021, she was gifted two new Corgis, however, one of the pups named Fergus died in May, which left the Monarch distraught.

In June, she got a new Dorgi pup to cheer her up, which was gifted to her by Prince Andrew and his two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The Monarch’s beloved Corgi lived a life of luxury that few pets can pretend knowing.

When at Buckingham Palace, the dogs slept in raised wicker baskets in a special boot room near the royal apartments, where they wander freely.

Royal biographer Brian Hoey claimed in 2013 that the dogs ate at 5pm sharp every day at Buckingham Palace, in his book Pets by Royal Appointment.

It was reported that the pups were fed a luxury diet of fillet steak and chicken breast cooked by a chef.

The carefully prepared meals were then delivered by a footman and covered with gravy which was poured by the monarch herself.

The dogs never ate tinned food and were even given homeopathic remedies when they were ill, Hoey said.

Mr Hoey said The Queen had a very hands on approach in all aspects of her dogs’ lives. As a child she and Princess Margaret would feed their pet corgi by hand from a bowl, he said.

She had also apparently joked that when breeding the dogs with dachshunds she gave them a hand by ‘putting them on a brick’ as they are shorter in the leg.

The Royal family is well known for their love of dogs, but Mr Hoey said the Duke of Edinburgh ‘loathed’ corgis ‘because they yap too much’. He preferred Labradors.

In 2018, Richard Kay revealed that each of the Queen’s corgis were buried on her royal estate.

The actual burial was performed by her majesty’s head gardener, while she oversaw the sad moment.

Each of her beloved pups also received a headstone to commemorate their life as a loyal royal companion.

‘On it are engraved the dog’s dates of birth and death along with the moving epitaph: ‘For almost 15 years the faithful companion of the Queen,’ Kay said.

He added that the pups were all buried on the estate where they died, and their final resting places were quiet spots that were special to the Queen.

After filming the ITV documentary The Queen and her Cousins to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday last year, TV presenter Alexander Armstrong revealed the Queen wrote ‘wickedly funny’ letters from her corgis to former equerry Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson.

Armstrong told the Telegraph at the time: ‘He would write these letters from their Jack Russell to the corgis and the Queen would write these letters back.’

He said he saw one of the framed letters hung at the house of Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson and was left; ‘howling with laughter.’

However, the Pointless presenter said he could not remember the exact contents of the letters, but said it showed the Monarch had a great sense of humour.

Lieutenant-Colonel Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson was equerry to the Queen and Deputy Master of the Household in the Royal Household from 1976 to 1994.

Kay said Sandringham was the largest animal cemetery and was started by Queen Victoria for her collie Noble, who died in 1887, and is where Susan was buried more than 70 years later.

The Queen’s love for Corgis began as a child, when King George brought one named Dookie home for her and Princess Margaret, after they played and fell in love with Viscount Weymouth’s own Corgi.

The King and Queen mother tried to breed Dookie, and a few years later he had two puppies with another mate, who were named Crackers and Carol.

Susan arrived in 1944 for the Queen’s 18th birthday, and they quickly became inseparable. When the Queen gave birth to Prince Charles, newspaper columns were full of advice on how she could prevent Susan from becoming jealous of the infant prince, Kay claimed.

Susan soon began her won Corgi dynasty, with Sufar, who was Prince Charles’ and Honey, who went to the Queen mother.

In the snaps, the royal can be seen beaming as she views cards from well-wishers, before leaning down to stroke her pet dog Candy.

Candy is a dorgi – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund – and she made a lap of the room, inspecting a small group of media representatives capturing the viewing.

The Queen said: ‘And where did you come from? I know what you want,’ likely to be a reference to a treat, and called Candy over and gave her a stroke.

HER BOND STUNT

The Monarch showed the world she was still full of surprises in 2012 when she agreed to take part in a comedy stint to open the London Olympics.

A clip played during the ceremony showed the Queen, then 86-years-old, being picked up at Buckingham Palace by Daniel Craig, playing James Bond, and then being ‘parachuted’ in the stadium for the opening ceremony.

The recorded sequence opened at Buckingham Palace, where a tuxedo-wearing Craig as 007 was presented to the Queen by her personal footman as she was writing a letter and training her corgis Monty, Willow and Holly to roll over.

After greeting the fictitious spy with an ‘Evening, Mr Bond,’ the Queen, wearing a glitzy pink dress, was escorted out of the Palace onto a helicopter by Craig.

The clip showed the helicopter zooming across London before reaching the Olympic Stadium in East London.

As the sequence reached its climax, both Bond and the Queen jumped off the helicopter in Union Jack parachutes.

Spectators in the stadium could see two similar figures jump from an helicopter hovering over the stadium as the clip ended, before their attention was drawn to the Royal box, where the Queen made her entrance in the same dress she wore in the clip.

The moment earned her rapturous applause inside the stadium and across the world.

At the time, Danny Boyle, who directed the short clip, said: ‘The Queen made herself more accessible than ever before.’

It was her first ever film role, and it was a comedy hit, proving the elderly Monarch had a great sense of humour.

To this day, the clip, which is available on Youtube, has been watched more than 51 million times across the globe.

THE QUEEN OF ONE-LINERS

The picture of poise at official events, the Queen knew how to make everyone feel at ease.

She was also known for her great sense of humour, which she let shine through when the occasion presented itself.

As recently at as last year’s G7 Summit in Cornwall, the 95-year-old was dancing circles around World leaders, showcasing her wit and her good humour.

As she posed for pictures with the likes of Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Monarch was heard saying: ‘Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourselves?’ which provoked laughter around her.

It was her first major public event together since the funeral in April of Prince Philip, the queen’s husband of more than seven decades, which made the joke even more poignant.

Also during the Cornwall G7, the Queen showed she had lost nothing of her panache when cutting a cake with a ceremonial sword with her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall and her grandson Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton.

She had been presented with a giant cake in Cornwall to celebrate her official birthday and was given the sword to cut it.

When a helpful aid told her ‘there is a knife if you want it,’ the Queen replied: ‘I know there is, but this is more unusual,’ leaving her audience in stitches.

Throughout the years, the royal has not shied away from showing her impeccable sense of humour and wit.

In 2017, the Monarch’s former protection officer Richard Griffin shared a glimpse into the Queen’s brand of dead-pan humour while speaking to the Times.

He recalled that during a walk around Balmoral at a time of year where it was opened to the public, tourists who didn’t recognise the Monarch asked her if she had ever meet the Queen.

Griffin revealed she said ‘No,’ before pointing at the policeman and adding: ‘But he has.’

The Queen and Prince Philip with former US president George W. Bush and his wife Laura State Dinner at the White House on the fifth day of their USA tour on May 7, 2007

ONE IS VERY AMUSING Michael Parker, equerry She always has a wonderful, light-hearted way of doing things. She is very serious when seriousness is required, but oils the wheels with a lot of humour. There’s a funny book written about the Australian accent. I got hold of it and she adored it. Once I was introducing her to a chap in Gibraltar, a major who had done something extremely brave and was coming to be decorated, and I told him to wait just outside the door. I said, ‘Ma’am, the major is here. Should I bring him in now?’ And she said, ‘How is he?’ And I said, ‘Well, he’s a bit taut and twangy’ – which is Australian for throwing up – ‘at the moment but I think he’ll be all right when he sees you.’ She thought that was heaven. The Right Reverend Michael Mann She has a great sense of mimicry; the Queen imitating Concorde landing is one of the funniest things you could see. It’s a great pity she gives the impression very often that she’s a bit sort of stuffy and dowdy. Once we were driving from the Palace to Windsor and stopped at some traffic lights. A man walking past suddenly stopped dead and gave her the thumbs up. She was delighted! Tory peer Lord Glentoran I was invited to a lunch at Buckingham Palace. There were only 12 of us. The Queen or Duke would tend to drive the conversation but it’s less formal than it used to be and you get one or two extra words out when you have a gin and tonic. They both have a marvellous sense of humour, rather dry. One guest was a well-known sculptor, a funny young man, and he said, ‘Ma’am, do you ever watch television now? I just wondered if you ever watch Spitting Image?’ And she said, ‘What did you say?’ And he said, ‘I just wondered if you ever watch Spitting Image and saw the occasion when you said, “Now Mr Major, what do you do?”’ He was very brave. I thought she was going to fall down. She said, ‘I thought it was the funniest thing.’

The group apparently never realised who they had been talking to and left none the wiser.

People also reported that the monarch loudly asked ‘what’s the date’ during a dinner party to mark her and Prince Philip’s 72nd wedding anniversary in 2019.

In 2007, during a visit to the White House, the Queen teased then president George W. Bush over a gaffe he’d made a few days before on Monday 7 May.

The US president mistakenly said the Queen helped celebrate the US bicentennial in 1776, rather than 1976 during a state dinner.

The Guardian reported two days later that the Monarch did not let the president off the hook.

Starting a speech on the last evening of her US visit, the Monarch said: ‘I wondered whether I should start this toast by saying, “When I was here in 1776”,’ which left everyone in stitches.

MEETING PADDINGTON BEAR

In the final months of her life, Her Majesty delighted audiences at the televised BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace after kicking off the festivities with an appearance alongside the fictional character Paddington Bear – in which they both enjoyed a chaotic cream tea at ‘Buckingham Palace’.

Paddington and the Queen were pictured sat opposite each other in ornate chair at a table, laid for afternoon tea, covered with a white linen cloth in an opulent room.

Accident-prone Paddington was shown causing mayhem by accidentally depriving the understanding sovereign of another cup of tea and spraying cream from a chocolate éclair over a Palace Footman.

The Queen’s secret sketch was the result of months of planning, and saw the duffle-coat wearing bear show the monarch how he ensured he always had his favourite treat on him just in case, lifting up his red hat to reveal his snack.

Her Majesty responded by revealing ‘So do I’ before opening her bag and declaring ‘I keep mine in here’ to show her very own ready-made supply of the bread and orange preserve staple.

The bear from deepest darkest Peru congratulated the Queen on her reign of 70 years, saying: ‘Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.’ The modest Queen replied: ‘That’s very kind.’

Filmed at Windsor Castle, the Queen spent around half a day filming the secretly-pre-recorded humorous two-and-a-half-minute sequence, according to The Telegraph, and the comic sketch was a surprise even to some of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren watching the scenes.

The publication said palace aides refused to ‘ruin the magic’ by explaining how the monarch was able to talk with the fictional bear – however the character, voiced by Ben Whishaw, who played Q in the recent James Bond films, has previously been filmed as just a mechanical head before visual effects are added digitally.

Anna Marsh, who was involved in the film as chief executive of StudioCanal, said: ‘Filming with Her Majesty and Paddington Bear at The Palace is a memory we will all cherish. Her Majesty’s warmth and generosity was a joy to behold.

And who better to thank Her Majesty than Paddington, over a pot of tea, a marmalade sandwich, and with a touch of chaos. Aunt Lucy would be proud.’

Anna joined StudioCanal in 2008 as VP International Sales. In March 2019, she was appointed Managing Director of StudioCanal UK.

As well as a mechanical head, Paddington’s interactions during filming have also previously been achieved by crew members moving objects for the fictional character and even small actors standing in before the digital bear is added in to the scenes.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen felt the opportunity to invite Paddington to tea was ‘too fun to miss’.

The Palace said: ‘Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch. There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss.

‘While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.’

The film was kept under wraps for several months by Buckingham Palace, BBC Studios and Heyday Films/StudioCanal. Actor Ben Whishaw voiced Paddington, just as he did in the hit movies of the children’s story.

Those involved in the film praised the Queen’s wit and warmth during the process, saying she shone and put them all at ease.

Mark Sidaway, executive producer for the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace said: ‘We were thrilled and honoured when we learned Her Majesty had agreed to run with this touching yet joyful idea the team had come up with – although it was slightly nerve-wracking ensuring it all blended seamlessly with the live performance from Queen + Adam Lambert.’

Rosie Alison of Heyday Films said: ‘Filming Her Majesty’s tea party with Paddington Bear was such an emotional day for the entire crew.

‘All of us were in awe of the Queen’s wit, warmth and radiant aura as she patiently engaged with a polite, clumsy but very well-intentioned bear.

‘Of course, she shone, and put Paddington (and all of us) at ease. Capturing this lovely encounter was an absolute joy and unique privilege for the whole team.’

LIVELIER IN PERSON

While the Queen could sometimes appear stern on duty, Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, revealed in 2021 that she was much livelier’ in person, and made self-depreciating jokes showing she didn’t take herself too seriously.

She said Her Majesty also described her own expression as her ‘Miss Piggy face’ and says she had ‘the ability to laugh at herself,’.

The author noted a source in Sandringham saying: ‘You can hear her laugh throughout that big house. She has a big laugh!’

She also revealed that the then 94-year-old had a down-to-earth sense of humour, telling a tale of a time not long after Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding to Princess Diana.

While a rerun of the ceremony was playing on TV during a party the royal was attending in London, Sally said the Queen pointed herself out and said: ‘Oh, there’s my Miss Piggy face,’.

Angela Kelley, the Queen’s dressmaker, also recalled a time where the Queen took a break from her usual formality during a photoshoot.

During a portrait session to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Her Majesty broke out in a series of poses ‘slipping her hands in and out of her pockets and placing them on to her hips, and mimicking the stances of a professional model’ she recalled.

‘They stood in disbelief. The Queen was a natural,’ Angela added to People. ‘Barry [the photographer] and I felt we were experiencing something really special: a moment never to be repeated.’

In 2012, John McEntee revealed how the Queen perfectly replicated a Cockney accent while heading to Royal Ascot in her horse-drawn carriage.

A man with a strong accent said something to the Queen, which she responded to with an energetic wave.

When Prince Charles asked her what the man said, the Monarch replied: ‘He said, “Gizza wave, Liz”,’ before dissolving into laughter.

McEntee also recounted another hilarious story told by the Queen when she was sitting for a portrait with the late artist Lucian Freud, which happened during a pheasant shoot.

‘I was picking up after the guns as I always do when a wounded cock pheasant scratched me and drew blood. The detective assumed I’d been shot, threw himself on top of me and began giving me mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. I consider we got to know each other rather well,’ the Monarch is reported as having said.

While she visited an exhibition of Freud’s nude painting. When the curator asked, ‘Haven’t you been painted by Lucian Freud, Ma’am?’ the Queen smiled and replied, sotto voce, ‘Yes, but not like that.’

McEntee wrote that the Queen had a mischievous streak growing up, which she kept in her adult life.

In 1957, when the Duke of Edinburgh returned from a solo four-months-long tour of the Commonwealth having grown whiskers, she instructed their entourage wearing false ginger beards.

In 2003, she visited the Annabel’s nightclub in Soho for a friend’s 70th party, and was seated next to Lord Salisbury.

The next day, at a ceremony at St Albans Cathedral, the Dean asked the Queen if she knew Salisbury, to which she responded: ‘‘Oh yes. He and I were in a nightclub until half past one this morning.’

The Monarch also particularly liked to tease the late former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath, who was a music enthusiasts.

After his retirement, she told former heads of government Heath was ‘extinct,’ and she once greeted the former PM onboard the Royal yacht Britannia by mimicking a conductor and asking: ‘Are you still waving your stick about?’

Racing commentator Sit Peter O’Sullevan once recalled he tried to explain to the Queen why her favourite jockey, Lester Piggot, had been sent to jail in 1987.

‘I told her all he’d done was merely deprive Customs and Excise of a small amount of tax revenue. She replied, tongue-in-cheek, “No. Lester has been very, very naughty”,’ he recounted.

Queen Elizabeth on one of her final royal engagements to officially open a new building at Thames Hospice in Maidenhead in July 2022

In 1982, she burst into laughter when she got her hand stuck with shot-putter Geoff Capes at the Braemar Highland Games because of the resin he used for his grip.

In 2009, former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien recounted that the Queen had to hide a fit of giggles by bowing her head when he swore after breaking his pen.

And Harold Wilson used to like telling of the time when he was Prime Minister and Prince Charles was to accompany him on an official visit. The Queen summoned her son into the room and explained, in front of Wilson, that Charles would have to behave.

‘He is in loco parentis…’ she explained gravely. Translating with a peal of laughter for her son, she said, ‘That means he’s like your dad…’