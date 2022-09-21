The Queen was left ‘hurt’ by Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave The Firm, royal book claims

The Queen was left “hurt and exhausted” by Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to the US, a royal book claims.

In an upcoming book about The Firm, The New Royals, a source close to Her late Majesty claimed she did not like thinking about the Duke and Duchess’ decision to leave the family.

An extract from the book, which is published in Vanity Fairhas revealed that the Queen was also disappointed when Harry and Meghan did not return to the UK in August with Archie and Lilibet, where she hosted an annual ‘sleepover’ at Sandringham with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (pictured at the Queen’s state funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday) made the decision to leave the company in early 2020

A source close to the Queen has claimed the couple’s decision left her late majesty ‘very hurt’ and unable to think about the situation

The source told the author: ‘[The Queen] was very hurt and said to me: “I don’t know, I don’t care and I don’t want to think about it anymore”.’

The source added that it was more regrettable for Her late Majesty that the Sussexes’ move meant she was unable to see as much of Archie and Lilibet as she would have liked.

Her late majesty died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September aged 96, after which her eldest son Charles automatically became king.

As monarch, the book claims Charles is keen to heal the rift between the family and his youngest son Harry, 38.

In his first televised address to the nation on September 9, King Charles said: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

King Charles allowed Prince Harry (pictured), who served in Afghanistan, to wear his military uniform as he attended a vigil on Saturday night guarding the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall

The Queen (pictured laughing with the Duchess of Sussex in Cheshire, June 2018) is said to have regretted not being able to see more of Archie and Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured looking incredibly emotional after the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday

Some royal fans have claimed that the mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was an “olive branch” to the couple, who happened to be visiting Europe when the Queen died.

Harry and Meghan, who now live in a $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, extended their trip, staying at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate during the mourning period following the Queen’s death and before her state funeral, committal service and private burial on Monday.

Despite the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the family, there have been glimpses of a potential reconciliation following the Queen’s death.

On the Saturday following the monarch’s death, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance outside Windsor Estate to read tributes left for her late majesty and greet mourners.

In an unexpected appearance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the couple as the ‘Fab Four’ reunited in their grief.

King Charles also allowed Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, to wear his military uniform during a vigil on Saturday night with the Queen’s other grandchildren, guarding her coffin as it lay in state at Westminster Hall.

Despite no longer being a working royal, King Charles gave his youngest son permission to don the military uniform so he could show his grandmother his respect.

After Harry and Meghan left the company in February 2020, relations between the Duke of Sussex and his father and brother became strained.

The rift in the family deepened a year later when the Sussexes took part in an explosive interview with American presenter and journalist Oprah Winfrey, in which they made controversial claims about the royal family.