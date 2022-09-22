‘The Queen is unwell and Keir needs to leave the chamber’: What Angela Rayner’s note said

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was in the note she handed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen’s death as he spoke in the House of Commons.

The note, along with scenes in which Prime Minister Liz Truss was simultaneously informed urgently by Nadhim Zahawi, was the first sign that something urgent was happening outside the walls of Parliament.

Ms Truss had just made a major statement on energy costs on September 8, when she announced a price freeze on all households on their bills amid the cost of living.

As Labor leader Sir Keir rose and began responding to Mrs Truss’ statement shortly after noon, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Mr Zahawi, entered the House of Commons and sat down next to the Prime Minister before urging her in the ear. whispered.

At about the same time, Mrs. Rayner was handed a note that read “in plain English”: “The Queen is unwell and Keir must leave the room as soon as possible to be informed.”

She then had to choose the right time to give him the note so as not to distract the Labor leader, she told The News Agents, Emily Maitlis’ and Jon Sopel’s new Global podcast.

The Queen died on September 8 in Balmoral, her death was announced shortly after 6:30 pm.

Mr Zahawi, who was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster just this week, the portfolio of land, property and assets held by the Queen, was tasked with informing the Prime Minister of the Queen’s deteriorating health and saw her briefing on the front seat for a few minutes before departure

Ms Rayner told the podcast that it was at that point in the Commons that she realized the Queen’s death was imminent: “I read that between the lines because you don’t get a note saying the Queen is unwell if she’s a bit of a a cough or a cold.’

She added that Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle could have made it clear to her that it was an urgent matter, and she wanted to get the message across as quickly as possible.

She realized that the note indicated that a huge change would take place, but she did not know when or how the news would come and spoke of her duty to “protect” Mr. Starmer.

She said, “I tried to get him the note without being too dramatic, but I wasn’t quite sure what was going on either. I had to get him out of the room.’

“I kept the note and I was trying to think, how do I get it to Keir without completely screwing up what he’s trying to say, because if someone tries to give you information while you’re talking, it’s the most distracting thing, so i waited for the chance to do it.

‘[Sir Lindsay is] gives me the nod of “this is actually quite urgent”.

“So I kind of knew it was a really important moment.”

She added: “If Keir was on full blast when the news got out, I didn’t protect him from the circumstances.”

Shortly afterwards, the Prime Minister, the Labor leader and the Deputy Leader left the room and were informed by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, The Telegraph reports.

Not long after this briefing, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that doctors were concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health and that she was under medical supervision.

The Speaker of the Commons made a statement to the House of Representatives and sent “thoughts and prayers” to the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away this afternoon at the age of 96.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: ‘I know I speak for the whole House when I say that we send Her Majesty the Queen our best wishes and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.’

Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that high-ranking members of the royal family, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, ran to Scotland to see Her Majesty.

Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne were already at the Queen’s side and were the only members of her family to see her before her death.

The news came as Liz Truss was less than two days into her new role as UK Prime Minister, which she began when she met the Queen on Tuesday, September 6.

Shortly before that meeting, a royal photographer took what would be the last official photo of the Queen before her death at age 96.