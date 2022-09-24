The Queen ‘ultimately died from a broken heart’, claims royal expert

The Queen ‘ultimately died of a broken heart’ and was ‘never the same’ after the death of her beloved Prince Philip, a royal expert has claimed.

Talking further Entertainment tonightKatie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, said of Her Majesty’s death: ‘I think she ultimately died of a broken heart.

‘She was never the same after Philip left… He was, she said, her strength and stay. He supported her in everything she did in life.’

Mrs Nicholl added: “I think it’s fair to say she wouldn’t be the Queen she was without the support of Philip.”

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, on their honeymoon, photographed in the grounds of Broadlands looking at their wedding pictures in November 1947

It was revealed earlier this week that the Queen’s final resting place has been marked with a simple plaque, forever reuniting her with her beloved husband and parents.

The 96-year-old sovereign was laid to rest in a moving private ceremony at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, on Monday night.

There, a letter stone – an inscribed slab laid in the floor – had previously been marked with the names of the Queen’s parents in gold letters on black Belgian marble.

Buckingham Palace revealed that a new plaque was installed overnight bearing the names of the late monarch, her husband and parents, along with the dates of their birth and death.

The Queen and Prince Philip pictured in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, where they spent the lockdown, in 2020

In order it says: George VI 1895-1952, Elizabeth 1900-2002, Elizabeth II 1926-2022, Philip 1921-2021.

Between the two pairs is a single metal Garter Star, insignia of the Order of the Garter, the country’s oldest and most noble order of chivalry.

All four were members of the order, and St George’s Chapel, where the memorial chapel is located, is its spiritual home.

The humble stone annex, which can be seen through a metal gate inside St. George’s Chapel, also contains the ashes of the late monarch’s sister, Margaret.

The public will be able to view the Queen’s final resting place from next week but will have to pay for the privilege, it can be revealed.

The chapel, which is currently closed during the period of royal mourning, will reopen to visitors on Thursday 29 September as part of a general tour of Windsor Castle, costing up to £28.50 for adults and £15.50 for children .

The castle is only open five days a week from Thursday to Monday – but St George’s Chapel is closed to the public on Sundays as it is a vibrant place of worship.

Despite her advancing years, the Queen still wanted all her grandchildren to visit her at Balmoral

Castle tours are run by the Royal Collection Trust (RCT), a registered charity and department of the Royal Household. No profits are kept by the royal family.

Income from recordings and other commercial activities is used for the maintenance of The Royal Collection, one of the largest and most important art collections in the world and one of the last major European royal collections to remain intact.

Katie Nicholl’s new book claimed the Queen was left “hurt and exhausted” by Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to the US.

In The New Royala, the author says a source close to Her late Majesty claimed she did not like thinking about the Duke and Duchess’ decision to leave the family.

An extract from the book, which is published in Vanity Fair, has revealed that the Queen was also disappointed when Harry and Meghan did not return to the UK in August with Archie and Lilibet, where she hosted an annual ‘sleepover’ at Sandringham with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The source told the author: ‘[The Queen] was very hurt and said to me: “I don’t know, I don’t care and I don’t want to think about it anymore”.’

The source added that it was more regrettable for Her late Majesty that the Sussexes’ move meant she didn’t get to see as much of Archie and Lilibet as she would have liked.