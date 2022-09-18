The Queen: Royal staff fuming over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to beat The Queue

<!–

Junior members of the royal household are “upset and disappointed” not to see the Queen in state.

Her staff say it’s a ‘kick in the stomach’ that MPs were allowed to jump in front of the line – and take four guests with them – while many of those who have served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.

There has also been much criticism of TV presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby using a priority media queue to view Her Majesty’s casket.

“They have the same queen as everyone else. It’s quite painful to see some people taking precedence over others,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The 650 MPs were allowed to get ahead of the 2 p.m. public queue, as well as members of the House of Lords. Jacob Rees-Mogg was joined last week by three of his young children who used the ‘fast track’ system, as were former Prime Minister Theresa May and deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner.

Some parliamentary assistants were also allowed to beat the crowd. However, it was pointed out that cleaners and guards working in Parliament had to queue as they are employed by contractors.

The House of Commons said the priority was with the public. In a statement, it said: “It is not possible to open further access (for staffers) without risking affecting access for waiting members of the public.”

Royal sources told the Mail that the more than 1,200 royal staff who worked for the Queen, many of whom have been on duty since her death, would have appreciated the chance to pay their respects.

The Queen’s berth will be closed at 6:30 this morning in preparation for the funeral procession. It is particularly annoying as the staff of both Buckingham Palace and Clarence House are now being made redundant over the reigns.

Another source said: ‘There are many people, especially on Her Majesty’s estates, who were engaged in domestic affairs or gathered the public to come and pay tribute, who have not been able to pay their own respects.

“It certainly left a bad taste in their mouths, especially when many of them have served her loyalty and are now being fired through no fault of their own.”

However, Palace sources stressed that there were “multiple opportunities” for staff members to pay their respects to the Queen.