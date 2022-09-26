The Queen: Peter FitzSimons Berates How His Critics Treated Meghan Markle

<!–

Australia’s most outspoken Republican, Peter FitzSimons, has suggested that his critics are hypocrites after claiming his campaign group is not “diverse” enough.

In a new column for the Sydney Morning Herald, FitzSimons said the same people who attack his organization – the Australian Republican Movement – because they are made up of white men, are relentlessly attacking Meghan Markle, the “only” diverse member of the royal family.

“The accusation that the ARM is not diverse enough? I take that from those with a background of promoting diversity on all fronts, and we’re addressing it,” FitzSimons wrote.

“But I’ll be damned if I take it from critics with a track record of fawning and cooing at the entire English royal family, except for the one member of the royal family, whom they incessantly criticize for everything: Meghan.”

FitzSimons (right) is married to Lisa Wilkinson (left), who fronted Channel 10 and The Project’s coverage of Her Majesty’s funeral in London

FitzSimons took aim at the royal family, saying they ‘constantly criticized’ their only diverse member Meghan Markle (pictured) who married Prince Harry before the couple moved to LA

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic recently suggested the Republican movement wouldn’t gain traction “while you’ve got pasty white dudes like Peter FitzSimons and Malcolm Turnbull” at the forefront of the campaign.

“Let me tell you, it won’t happen if you have pasty white guys like Peter FitzSimons and Malcolm Turnbull on the front lines in Australia,” Stefanovic said.

Co-host Langdon agreed, saying: “I did tell Peter that if he was at the forefront of the movement, I would always vote for a monarchy.”

Less than an hour after the Queen’s death, the ARM released a statement of condolence thanking the Queen for her “significant contribution” to Australia. — but fanned the flames of the Republican debate.

The Queen supported Australians’ right to become a fully independent nation in the 1999 Australian Republic referendum, saying she has “always made it clear that the future of the monarchy in Australia is a matter for the Australian Republic.” people and them alone to decide,” the statement read.

On Monday, FitzSimons thanked the ‘winter soldiers’ who kept the movement going during the ‘lean years’ after that 1999 referendum – which was beaten back by a nearly 55 percent majority of Australians over the proposed model.

But he claimed the monarchy’s popularity rested on Queen Elizabeth II’s “rock-solid stability” and that her 70-year end of reign “changes everything.”

“The fact that Australia has now arguably moved into an entirely new era – under a new monarch who does not enjoy the same fierce loyalty as its predecessor – has not escaped anyone’s attention,” he said.

“Doesn’t it seem ridiculous that our head of state – an unelected English aristocrat, installed by the last breath of colonialism – will be cheering the other side in the next Ashes campaign?”

Today Show hosts Karl Stafanovic and Allison Langdon (pictured) said they would not support a republic while ‘fit white guys like Peter FitzSimons’ were at the forefront of the movement

The Australian Republic Movement has temporarily suspended its pursuit of a republic after an initial ‘rude’ statement made within an hour of the Queen’s death

FitzSimons claimed that traffic on the ARM website has increased “a hundredfold” in the past two weeks and the number of new memberships has increased.

In addition to the UK, King Charles III is now head of state in Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

Six of those 15 countries have said they would take steps to move to a republic.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, himself a Republican, has ruled out holding a referendum for Australia for at least four years.