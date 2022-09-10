The Queen once declined a birthday performance by Sir Paul McCartney to watch Twin Peaks

The Queen once refused a special birthday performance by Sir Paul McCartney of the former Beatle’s greatest hits and retired to her private quarters to watch Twin Peaks.

The country’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

The monarch was a fan of the American mystery series TV series, the first two seasons of which aired in 1990 and 1991 and the third series in 2017.

In a resurfaced clip from a DVD of the show, composer Angelo Badalamenti recalled the time Sir Paul told him the Queen had kicked him off in favor of the program, saying: “There are so many funny stories about Twin Peaks and my favorite belongs to Paul McCartney.

“I got a call from his office that he wanted me to come to Abbey Road to work with him and arrange one of his songs.

“So I go to the studios in Abbey Road and it’s just like that and Paul in the studio with an orchestra and while I’m rehearsing Paul comes up to me and says, ‘Angelo stop the orchestra, I need to tell you this story narrate.”

He said: “I was asked by the Queen’s office to perform 35 minutes of my music to help celebrate her birthday at Buckingham Palace, so I’m really excited about it, and here comes the night and I get up the point to move on.”

“The Queen walks past me and she says, ‘Oh, Mr. McCartney, it was just so nice to see you tonight.’

And he said, ‘Well, Your Highness, I’m so glad you invited me to help celebrate your birthday and I’m going to perform 35 minutes of my best works for you now.’

“She said, ‘Oh, Mr. McCartney, I’m sorry but I can’t stay. Mr. McCartney, don’t you see? It’s five to eight and I have to go up and watch Twin Peaks.'”

Describing Sir Paul’s reaction after telling Angelo the story, the composer added: “Paul turned, and I stood in the conductor’s gallery, and he hit me with his right arm. [my shoulder] and he used some good English words.’

It comes after Sir Paul paid a major tribute to Queen Elizabeth 11 after news of her death broke on Thursday.

On his website, the ex-Beatle wrote that she had impressed him with “her great sense of humor combined with great dignity.”

“On the sad occasion of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, my memories came flooding back and I would like to share them with you,” Sir Paul wrote.

“I feel privileged to have lived during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. When I was 10 years old, I entered an essay competition in Liverpool and won my division for my essay on the British Monarchy, so I’ve been a fan for a long time. In 1953, when everyone on our street in Speke was being crowned Queen, Liverpool finally got a television set and we sat down to watch the coronation in glorious black and white.

“Looking back I am honored and amazed to see that I have met Her Majesty eight or nine times and each time she impressed me with her great sense of humor combined with great dignity. These times were:

First, when The Beatles received the MBE on October 26, 1965. I remember we were taken apart and shown the proper protocol. We were told how to approach Her Majesty and not talk to her unless she talks to us. For four Liverpool boys it was, “Wow, hey man.”

‘The next time we met was a few years later at the Royal Albert Hall on December 13, 1982. It was at an event Linda (his late first wife) and I attended called An Evening for Conservation. Part of the evening included some orchestral reworkings of some Beatles songs and I remember talking to Her Majesty about it. She also reintroduced me to Prince Philip, who said he remembered our last meeting in the 1960s!

“Our third meeting would come in the next decade. In June 1996, the Queen graciously agreed to open the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts on the site of my old school where George Harrison and myself attended. She had also previously given a donation which the school was very honored to receive.

“Just a year later and our next meeting was a very proud day for me. It was one of the best days ever. I felt very honored to be offered a knighthood and of course it would have been rude to turn it down! I remember it was spring and the sky was blue. It was a beautiful day and I remember thinking I would come a long way from a small terraced house in Liverpool!

“It was a new millennium the next time we were together and what an opportunity it was! To celebrate her golden anniversary, we were allowed to rock in her garden. As Her Majesty took the stage to receive applause at the end of the show, I joked, “Well, I guess this will be next year then?” to which she replied, “Not in my garden it will not!”

“We were to meet again shortly after, but this time on my own property! I was honored to be presented with a painting exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery, which John (Lennon) and I had frequented as students. It was an extraordinary privilege for me to show Her Majesty the gallery.

“A decade later, Nancy (his wife) and I attended a special event entitled Celebration of the Arts at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, and it was a thrill as ever to talk to Her Majesty.

The Queen was due to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee on June 4, 2012, and it was so special in many ways. This was the first time I performed for her since her last anniversary, and it was great to see all the people in Pall Mall stretching out, as well as meeting other members of the royal family afterward. It was a great weekend to be British.

“Our last meeting was in 2018. Because of my respect and love for the Queen and her wonderful sense of humor when I was awarded the Companion of Honor Medal, I shook her hand, leaned forward and said, ‘We must stop trying to touch each other. meeting like this,” to which she giggled a little and went on with the ceremony. I did wonder if I wasn’t being too cheeky after I said this, this was The Queen after all, but I have a feeling she didn’t mind.’

Sir Paul signed his reminders by saying, ‘God bless you. You will be missed. Paul.’