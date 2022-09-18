The Queen of colour blocking

They say fashion comes and goes, but style lasts forever.

That was certainly the case for the Queen, who developed a unique fashion formula that she swore by for more than 70 years.

The Queen, who will be laid to rest tomorrow, became a master of ‘colour block dressing’ – wearing a single shade from head to toe.

The eye-catching colors helped the petite 5ft 4in monarch stand out when meeting her subjects. Even those sitting at the back of a crowd couldn’t help but miss their queen as she stood in a tangerine orange coat with a hat to match. As she once said: ‘If I wore beige, no one would know who I am.’

At international events, she chose colors that did not imply allegiance to a single flag because she believed it was her duty to remain respectful to all. When on a royal tour, she used to give a nod to her hosts by stepping out in their national colours.

In the pink one! The Queen steps out in a soft pink dress and matching flowered hat on the royal tour of India in January 1961

Simply tickled! The Queen in a polka dot yellow dress and matching turban in Mexico, 1975. Okay, going to church in 1989

True blue! It was a blue tweed suit and coordinating hat for an outing to San Souci Palace Berlin, Germany, in 1992

Reign of purple: The Queen chose a muted shade of purple for George W. Bush’s visit in 2003. Right, in London in 2018

A tribute to Prince Philip: The Queen wore her husband’s colors for his thanksgiving in London in March 2022

In her youth, Her Majesty was more experimental in the styles, shapes and fabrics she chose, from turbans and lavish furs to short-sleeved dresses that were cinched at the waist.

In later years she relied on simple, shin-length coats, often worn over a dress.

Over the years, her tastes may have changed with time, but she was always immaculate.

You never saw her with a hair out of place, a wrinkle in her clothes; no falling hem lines, visible hat pins or scratches on her heels.

The woman behind this carefully considered kaleidoscope of color was the Queen’s Dresser Angela Kelly, who had been at Her Majesty’s side for 30 years.

As she told the Daily Mail: ‘The Queen loves clothes and is a real expert on fabrics. It has not been me who has taught the Queen – it is the other way around.’

Here, ahead of her final journey, FEMAIL recalls some of her most eye-catching looks…

Monochrome Majesty! The Queen’s best color block look

A little bit of everything white! The Queen in a form-fitting white dress at a garden party in Sydney, Australia, on the royal tour in 1954

Blue beauty: This stunning portrait by royal photographer Cecil Beaton was taken on the day of Princess Margaret’s wedding in 1960, less than three months after the Queen gave birth to Prince Andrew. The full skirt emphasizes the monarch’s small frame, while the lace on the bolero jacket is feminine and delicate

Golden girl: The Queen at a costume parade in Karachi in 1961 (left) and in pink with Nixon and Prince Charles in 1969 (right)

Dress for summer: A rare glimpse of bare arms and another above-the-knee dress in this all-white outfit by royal couturier Norman Hartnell. Worn on tour in Mauritius in 1972, the crossover waist showed off her slender figure, while the yellow flowers on her hat were a nod to her sunny surroundings

Off to the races! In a green silk dress with matching hat at Ascot in 1973. Right in purple polka dots in New Zealand in 1977

Pink perfection: Queen Elizabeth wore a bright pink coat to meet German President Walter Scheel in May 1978

Bright and beautiful: The Queen in red on a tour of Switzerland in 1980. Right in purple at the Braemar Games in 1983

1986

Magenta majesty: The Queen in a vibrant purple coat and matching hat as she visits RAF Marham in Norfolk in 2000

50 shades of pink! The Queen in fuchsia in Southampton in 2004 and a soft powder pink in Westminster Abbey in 2008

Sunbeam! The Queen wore an elegant yellow coat and hat to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011

Eye-catching ensembles: The Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2017, left, and in aqua at Windsor Castle in 2020