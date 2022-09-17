The Queen: Mystery over public mourning whereabouts of ‘docker’s daughter’ dresser Angela Kelly

<!–

When members of the Royal Family gathered at Westminster Hall on Wednesday to see the Queen’s coffin arrive for burial, it was a solemn but intimate affair.

A group of Palace staff closest to Queen Elizabeth were also there, including Paul Whybrew, 63, known as ‘Tall Paul’ for his six-foot-tall frame.

But one trusted assistant was noticeably absent: Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser.

The Liverpool docker’s daughter began working at the Royal Household in 1994 as an assistant dresser, but had become indispensable by the time of the Queen’s death.

As the Queen’s confidante and friend, the meticulously organized Mrs. Kelly kept track of the monarch’s outfits and accessories worn on each occasion. She was even charged with keeping the precious jewels. It is possible that she has prepared the clothes in which Her Majesty will be buried.

That makes Mrs. Kelly’s failure to show up last week all the more confusing.

Although Tall Paul was loved by all, Mrs. Kelly seems to have divided opinions. A source said: ‘She was loved by the Queen, but others weren’t so thrilled.’

Some remembered her when Prince Harry referred to the “people around” the Queen in an interview for the American network NBC in April, in which he spoke of visiting his grandmother at Windsor Castle.

“I just make sure she’s protected and has the right people around her,” he said. According to some insiders, he was referring to Angela Kelly.

The Queen’s dresser and jeweler is thought to have been involved in the infamous Tiara gate row leading up to Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding.

The saga, which reportedly revolved around an argument over which of the Queen’s tiaras Meghan should borrow for her wedding day, is said to include a conversation between Mrs. Kelly and Harry in which he is said to have yelled, “Whatever Meghan wants, Meghan gets.” Other members of the family, meanwhile, would be mystified at the close bond the dresser forged with the Queen.

Mrs. Kelly has been rewarded for her years of service with not only a favor and favor in Windsor, but also the extraordinary permission of the Monarch to land a publishing deal for three books. The books could contain a cursory account of her time at the heart of the royal family.

Ms. Kelly was responsible for successfully revising and updating Her Majesty’s image. She even sat in the front row with the Queen at London Fashion Week, with Vogue editor Anna Wintour in between. At least in public, Mrs. Kelly has yet to say goodbye to Her Majesty, but that is expected to change tomorrow.

When the Queen’s casket arrives at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Committal Service, it will be for a much more private service than the funeral at Westminster Abbey that precedes it. The guest list of 800 includes past and present staff who have worked closely with the Queen.

On this occasion, Angela Kelly will be sure to be where she has been for decades: in the front row to see history being made.