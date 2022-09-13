The Queen: Majority of Australia supports the monarchy and not a republic: King Charles III

<!–

A majority of Australians believe the country should remain a monarchy – and according to a new survey, the number is increasing from a decade ago.

Social and market research firm Roy Morgan surveyed more than a thousand Aussies on Monday and asked them the question: ‘Do you think Australia should remain a monarchy or become a republic with an elected president?’

About 600 respondents or 60 percent said they supported King Charles III and a monarchy, while 40 percent said the nation should cut ties and become a republic.

The poll was conducted after the death of the Queen at the age of 96 and Charles taking the oath to be proclaimed king.

The number of people who wanted to remain in the Commonwealth in the new survey had increased by 5 percent from 2012, while the number of supporters of a republic had fallen by 5 percent.

King Charles III hears speeches from both British Houses of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster this week (pictured)

According to the survey, all age groups were in favor of a monarchy, but the margin was narrower for those under 35 and larger among older groups.

As reasons for their response, many supporters of the monarchy said “why change something that works,” with some pointing to the highly charged political system in the US.

While those for a republic said the monarchy was obsolete and an Australian should be the head of state.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine pointed out that there seemed to be a shift towards the royal family in the mid-2000s.

“A look at past results on this question shows that since November 2010, more Australians have continued to support a monarchy than consistently become a republic,” she said.

“Before then, there was a consistent majority for a 1994-2008 republic.”

I, Levine, added that even as King Charles III came to the throne: ‘A clear majority of Australians support the retention of the current system – and this has been consistently the case for over a dozen years.’

In addition to the UK, Charles is now head of state in Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a Republican, has ruled out holding a referendum for at least four years.

Australians leave flowers at Government House in Sydney to honor the Queen

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured) has said he will not hold a republic referendum during his first term in office

Instead, Albanian announced that Australians will be given a one-time public holiday next week as a day of national mourning in tribute to the Queen’s reign.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also said her country will not become a republic.

Barbados became a republic last year and Jamaica has indicated that it wants to follow the suite. And yesterday, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said it would vote on whether or not to remove the royal family as head of state.