The Queen will be laid to rest under dry skies with no rain forecast for funeral or burial

Today is the Queen’s state funeral, which was called D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events after the monarch’s death.

Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

The rigged up ended at 6.30am today, before the Queen’s coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.

– Funeral Service at Westminster Abbey

At 8 o’clock the congregation will begin to take place in the abbey.

Heads of state and representatives of foreign governments, including foreign royal families, governors-general and prime ministers of the empire, will first gather at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea before traveling to Westminster.

Just after 10:35 a.m., a carrier from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will lift the coffin from a wooden frame and carry it to the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage at the north door of Westminster Hall.

The carriage departs at 10:44 am, drawn by 142 Royal Naval personnel. It will be followed by the King, other members of the Royal Family, the King’s household and the Prince of Wales’s household.

The procession will arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey at 10:52 AM and the coffin will be lifted from the carriage by the carrier and carried inside.

Before the service, the tenor bell will chime every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the Queen’s life.

The funeral begins at 11 a.m.

At 11:55 a.m., The Last Post marks the beginning of a nationwide two-minute silence.

The Queen’s Piper then plays Reveille, the national anthem, and a lament to close the service around noon.

– The procession and on to Windsor

The Queen’s casket is returned to the carriage before the procession departs Westminster Abbey at 12:15 PM.

The procession goes through Broad Sanctuary Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way, before we arrive at Wellington Arch at 1pm.

The coffin is lifted from the armory and placed in the state hearse, which will depart for Windsor as the parade gives a royal salute and the national anthem is played.

The King and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family will travel to Windsor by car.

The hearse approaches Shaw Farm Gate in Albert Road, Windsor, and joins the procession, which will be formed at 3:10pm and ready to disembark.

– The mediation service

The service marks the end of the public ceremonial arrangements and begins at 4:00 PM.

The door of the Chapel of St. George opens for the congregation at 3:20 p.m. and at 3:25 p.m. members of the royal family who are not in the procession arrive for the service.

The hearse runs along Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill and the Parade Ground.

The procession, which will be joined by the king and other family members on the north side of the quadrangle as it enters Engine Court, will arrive at the west steps of the chapel in Horseshoe Cloister at 3:53 PM.

The bearer company will lift the coffin from the hearse and procession up the steps to St. George’s Chapel for the funeral service.

It is unknown how long the service will last.

The King and members of the Royal Family will depart from the Galilee Porch for Windsor Castle once the service is over.

– The private funeral service

The Dean of Windsor will hold a funeral service at 7:30pm in the presence of the King and members of the Royal Family.

The Queen will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.