Lisa Wilkinson claims Queen Consort Camilla looked ‘nervous’ at her husband King Charles III’s proclamation ceremony.

Camilla stood next to Prince William with her hands crossed for much of the ceremony held at St James’s Palace, with both signing the proclamation as witnesses following the Queen’s death at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

Charles swore to dedicate himself to his duties as king, saying: ‘In carrying out the arduous task which has been laid upon me and to which I now dedicate what remains of my life, I pray for the guidance and assistance of Almighty God’ .

Wilkinson spoke to Lucy McDonald, The Project’s UK correspondent, outside Windsor Castle after flying to London for the programme.

“Camilla looked a little nervous during that proclamation ceremony yesterday. Did you notice that or was it just me?’ Wilkinson asked.

“She looked like she wanted to go home for a cup of tea…or a glass of sherry,” Mrs McDonald joked.

“Well, that would be totally understandable,” the project’s host agreed.

Lisa Wilkinson of the project said outside Windsor Castle (pictured) that Camilla looked ‘nervous’ at the proclamation ceremony

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III at the ceremony at St James’s Palace (photo)

King Charles signs the proclamation as William and Camilla look on (pictured)

Camilla, dressed in a black dress, was silent next to Prince William during the somber ceremony.

“In all this I am deeply encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife,” said King Charles III.

They then signed the proclamation as witnesses along with each of the 200 Privy Council members before applauding three times.

Ms McDonald said she was impressed with how Charles had presented himself to the public in recent days.

Charles and the Queen together at her platinum anniversary in June (pictured)

Charles, Camilla and the Queen as they leave Westminster Abbey after attending the annual Commonwealth Service in London on March 9, 2020 (pictured)

“He seems like a more loving and emotionally attuned pair of hands than many of us thought,” she said.

“There is a lot of political and economic turmoil here in Britain and we are looking for some stability and we hope he can provide it.”

‘I was actually quite nervous for him, it’s a lot. He is the longest waiting heir. He’s had a lot of time to think about what he would do if he became king and I thought it went very well.”

She said his first public speech as King was “about love, loyalty and respect” and that the tone of unity against a background tension was perfect.

Wilkinson and McDonald also discussed Harry and Meghan’s surprising appearance alongside William and Kate on a 40-minute tour of the floral tribute outside Windsor Castle.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long walk at Windsor Castle to greet benefactors

The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Windsor Castle

William and Harry appear to have been arguing in recent years, while Harry has moved to Los Angeles with Meghan.

“I think that was actually an edict from the king. He wants to send the message that he wants to have his family close by. He doesn’t want the story to be about division,” Ms McDonald said.

“So I think it was a great move. This could be a new future for the reunited brothers and we’d all like to see that. And Charles not that far from his son.’

Ms McDonald added that Britain’s wider scene felt “very surreal” seeing the bustle in the streets and the outpouring of emotions for the beloved Queen Elizabeth.

‘You can tell from the number of flower tributes and letters that people have left behind, no longer outside the palace because there is no more space, but in Green Park. Just the enormous affection people had for the queen.’

Wilkinson said many of the handwritten notes were so personal it was “as if everyone knew this woman.”

Mrs McDonald replied that Queen Elizabeth had been the monarch of Great Britain for as long as most people could remember.

‘I’ve had her all my life. She ruled for seven decades, I think everyone had a very personal relationship with her.”

This was the touching moment when a young girl handed Prince William a toy Paddington Bear. The bear is widely associated with the queen after their hilarious skit together for the platinum anniversary just a few months ago

Australians will receive a public holiday on September 22, three days after the Queen’s funeral in London, Prime Minister Anthony Albanian announced on Sunday.

Governor General David Hurley proclaimed Charles III the Australian monarch on Sunday at a ceremony at Parliament House.

The Australian Executive Council, which formally advises the governor-general, met earlier in Canberra to recommend the proclamation.

The governor general said the council had a heavy responsibility.

‘Australia is an unfinished product. It is now entering a new era,” Mr Hurley said before the meeting.

“Most Australians have never known a world without Queen Elizabeth II, her passing is the end of an era.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian has been talking about Australia soon to become a republic after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The ceremony began with an Australian Defense Force procession followed by a welcome to the country.

After the proclamation, God Save the King was played, with flags raised to the full mast.

They will be returned to half-mast at dusk until the day after the late monarch’s funeral, which is scheduled for September 19.

An indigenous spiritual dance preceded a 21-gun salute that echoed through the capital.

MPs and senators from across the political divide watched the proceedings, while large crowds also gathered outside Parliament House to witness the proclamation, with some in attendance having to wait more than an hour.

Colin Lyon of Gundagai traveled to Canberra for over two hours for the event and told AAP it was important to be present at the historic occasion.

Governor General David Hurley proclaimed King Charles III monarch at noon on Sunday

“No doubt the (republic) debate will be revived in the foreseeable future, but you know, this is not the time,” he said.

After the proclamation in Canberra, state proclamations also took place across the country.

A national memorial service for the Queen will be held on 22 September in Parliament House, attended by the Governor-General, Prime Minister, Prime Ministers and other dignitaries.

“I encourage all Australians, wherever you are, to take the time to stop and reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary service,” Mr Albanese said.