The Queen: Jacinda Ardern and family attend New Zealand memorial service

New Zealand commemorates the life of Queen Elizabeth II with a minute of silence and a public holiday in honor of her service.

Sixteen days after the monarch’s death, dignitaries and officials gathered at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on Monday for a national service.

New Zealanders stopped at 2pm (NZDT) at the top of the service for a minute of reflection.

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro led tributes for the monarch in the capital, with hundreds in the house of worship, including current and former governors generals, prime ministers, MPs and mayors.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her husband Clarke Gayford and their daughter Neve, four, attend a memorial service for the Queen in NZ (pictured)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro (R) look on at a state memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul’s Wellington Cathedral on Monday

“She aspired to serve all the peoples of the Commonwealth to whom she has sworn her life,” said Dame Cindy.

“The Queen simply asked us to have faith in her commitment… in return, our Queen gave us a lifetime.”

Hundreds of others gathered outside parliament, bringing carpets and chairs to sit on the lawns and watch an outside broadcast of the proceedings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern read an excerpt from the Queen’s first royal visit to New Zealand in 1953-54 detailing the Queen’s departure from the country.

After five weeks in New Zealand, the royal couple departed from Bluff – the southernmost town in the South Island – for Milford Sound before traveling on to Australia.

“Without crowds to cheer them on, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh lingered on the beautiful scenic wonder that embodied the beauty of the land they left, until the royal yacht turned again and sailed out into the open sea,” read Mrs Ardern.

Mrs. Ardern’s four-year-old daughter Neve was one of the youngest in attendance, spending most of the service in her father’s arms, observing the minute’s silence.

Queen Elizabeth II laid the foundation stone of the cathedral nearly seven decades ago

Queen Elizabeth laid the foundation stone for the cathedral 68 years ago.

The Queen visited New Zealand 10 times during the first 50 years of her reign, the last visit in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee.

At a state dinner on the occasion, Queen Elizabeth said she admired the “increasing energy and confidence” of New Zealanders, describing the “sustainable values” of Kiwis.

‘A sense of fairness and justice; a willingness to look outward; a natural compassion for others; and above all an individuality of approach, which somehow has a very powerful connection to the rich diversity of this beautiful country,” she said.

Hundreds of New Zealanders gathered outside the cathedral as Mrs Ardern spoke of Queen Elizabeth’s dedication to service

Those in attendance sang Psalm 23, beginning “The Lord is my Shepherd, I will not,” the same tune sung at the monarch’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 and at her state funeral last week.

Several clergy led the service, including Bishop of Wellington; Justin Duckworth, Pihopa and Te Upoko and Te Ika; Waitohiariki Quayle, and the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Wellington; Cardinal John Dew.

A band from the New Zealand Defense Force accompanied young choristers from the cathedral and a nationally selected adult choir.

Piper Murray Mansfield, New Zealand’s leading bagpiper, also performed.

The service marked the last time the Queen’s personal flag was paraded in front of New Zealand by the New Zealand Defense Force, with a new royal standard to be designed for King Charles III.