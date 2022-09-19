The Queen: It’s right that George and Charlotte were at the funeral, says Bel Mooney

Was it only three months ago that we saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte giggling, convulsing with surprise and delight as they watched their beloved ‘Gan-Gan’ take tea with Paddington Bear?

William and Kate’s two eldest children shared in the joy of the platinum jubilee in June, just as they yesterday shared in the solemn mourning ritual at the funeral of their great-grandmother, the longest-serving monarch in British history.

What deep emotions for young hearts to deal with. What a change for young minds to understand. They will definitely never forget any of the apartments.

And we will always remember the poignant moment when a nine-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl walked the awe-inspiring length of Westminster Abbey behind their Gan-Gan’s coffin, looking so small compared to the scale of the pomp. around them.

George bit his lip, Charlotte stuck her head in the ‘big girl hat’ and their loving parents shielded them on either side, but at the same time demonstrated exactly how you behave when the eyes of the world are on you. That’s something royal kids have to learn.

It is easy to imagine how much discussion the Prince and Princess of Wales had about whether George and Charlotte should play a part in the funeral procession. It will no doubt also have involved telling the children what to do – and asking them how they felt.

William and Harry have both said they found walking behind their mother’s coffin traumatic, so there’s no doubt some people will have questioned William and Kate choosing to have their children at the funeral in the first place.

Was it the right call? I have no doubt at all that it was.

William and Kate (certainly advised by the King) showed wisdom and sensitivity as parents – and an awareness of their little family’s vital duty to the institution.

George and Charlotte, but not four-year-old Louis, were publicly allowed to take their places in a family grieving a much-loved matriarch – the mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who were closely involved throughout their lives.

Yet this person was also our nation’s Queen and Head of the Commonwealth, and so the presence of two of her great-grandchildren at her funeral sent a powerful message out to the viewing world.

We cannot mourn the late Queen without reflecting on the continuity of the Crown; therefore it was wonderful for the public to have that image of the succession—an image of security in an unpredictable world.

It was also a testament to George and Charlotte’s maturity and emotional intelligence.

All families have to face death and grief at one point or another, and how we explain it to our children can have a profound effect on their later lives.

In February 2021, the two oldest of my four grandchildren were only eight when they were given a choice to attend the cremation service for my father. One chose to sit next to his mother (and stroke her back when she cried); the other thought it might be too much for him.

In the spring, when we gathered for my mother’s funeral, both nine-year-olds chose to be present – and I was so happy. This was their beloved great-grandmother, a strong presence in their lives. Why shouldn’t they help us all say our final goodbyes?

There is a danger that if a family is overprotective and tries to deny the shocking reality of a child’s death, the young person will feel left out.

Prominent psychotherapist Julia Samuel, an expert in families and bereavement and founder of the charity Child Bereavement UK, was a close friend of Diana, Princess of Wales, and is godmother to Prince George.

Her brilliant book, Grief Works, has this to say about children at funerals: “Even if very young children go to the funeral and don’t remember it when they’re older, they can still be happy to know they were included; I never knew a child who regretted going’.

She goes on to explain that if children’s feelings about death are suppressed, there may be ‘an increased risk of developing psychiatric symptoms’ later.

Seeing George and Charlotte in Westminster Abbey was so touching. Like all other children, they fiddled with their ‘programs’ – the impressive Service Orders.

Charlotte’s little feet did not reach the floor; George glanced at the choir as their voices rose to the glorious fan-vaulted roof of the cloister; their parents looked down from time to time.

After the long procession, as well as the astonishing sight of thousands of people along the route, and then the moving ordeal of the service at Windsor, both children will have felt exhausted.

Grief takes time to process, but the whole ceremonial business of mourning (yes, even the ordinary rituals the rest of us share) allows confusion and sadness to wash over you as you realize that life must go on.

But the beloved dead will never be forgotten. Especially Gan-Gan.