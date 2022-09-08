The Queen is being ‘kept under medical supervision at Balmoral’

The Queen is under medical supervision in Balmoral after doctors became concerned about her health, Buckingham Palace announced today.

Her Majesty’s immediate family members have been notified, with the latest announcement raising fears for the monarch’s health.

A royal spokesman said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and in Balmoral.’

Minutes before the statement, new Prime Minister Liz Truss received a note in the House of Commons revealing her plans to cut utility bills.

Ms Truss said ‘the whole country will be deeply concerned about the news of Buckingham Palace this lunchtime’ and added: ‘My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen at the moment. and her family’.

Yesterday, on a doctor’s advice, she had to postpone a Privy Council meeting at the last minute.

After a busy day on Tuesday greeting both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss at Balmoral, as well as taking on other light duties, the 96-year-old monarch has been told to rest.

And today Buckingham Palace revealed that doctors have been brought to Balmoral this morning following concerns.

The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, on Tuesday. Today she is under the supervision of doctors over health concerns

Her Majesty is in her Scottish home (pictured today) and is described by her staff as ‘comfortable’

She was supposed to virtually hold the Privy Council last night, during which the new Prime Minister would have taken her oath as First Lord of the Treasury, and Cabinet ministers would be sworn into their roles and appointed as privy counselors, if they had not already been appointed Minister of Finance. one in the past.

It comes after a series of health problems for the increasingly weak sovereign, who was advised not to travel from her home in the Highlands to London this week to accept the resignation of her outgoing Prime Minister and appoint Miss Truss.

It was the first time in her 70-year reign that the Queen has appointed a Prime Minister in Balmoral.

The two politicians made the 1,000-mile round trip from London instead of having the Queen, who has struggled with occasional mobility issues since October, travel back from Scotland.

Buckingham Palace said there were no constitutional issues with the delay in the procedure, which will be rescheduled, and the decision to encourage Her Majesty to rest did not involve hospitalization.

But the decision to postpone the virtual meeting will inevitably lead to renewed concern for the queen’s health.

A spokesman for the Palace said last night: ‘After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has accepted doctors’ advice this afternoon to rest.

“This means the Privy Council meeting that was supposed to take place tonight has been moved.”

The Queen was pictured on Tuesday smiling and alert, but still weak, with a cane and large bruises on her hands as the inevitable result of her advancing years.

It was the first time in 47 days that she had been seen in public enjoying her well-deserved annual break at Royal Deeside. In addition to meeting Mr Johnson and Miss Truss on Tuesday, the Queen had another job afterward: to invest her outgoing communications secretary Donal McCabe in the insignia of a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order – a credit to the monarch’s personal gift to service to the royal family.

She also handled several red boxes of papers as a number of guests left the castle before the first audiences began. The Queen often has relatives and friends to stay with during her annual vacation and this year is said to be ‘flooded’ with company – though notably not her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who are briefly in the UK on a visit from California.

Well-placed sources have repeatedly said the Queen is “old, not sick,” and one person who saw her recently described her as “in excellent shape.” But last week she chose not to participate in another staple of the royal calendar, the Braemar Gathering – the Highland Games circuit’s most famous event.

Meanwhile, earlier in the year, the Prince of Wales took her place at the State Opening of Parliament.

She secretly spent a night in hospital last October undergoing tests and had to rest on a doctor’s order for the next three months, missing the memorial Sunday Cenotaph service in London and the Cop26 talks on climate change in Glasgow.

The Queen, who lost Prince Philip – her husband of 73 – last April to Covid in February and suffered mild cold symptoms, but said the virus was making her “very tired and exhausted”.

However, as the country’s longest-reigning monarch, she was able to make two brief appearances at her platinum anniversary celebrations in June.