The Queen’s meeting with the new prime minister this week will continue despite her mobility problems, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Concerns were raised after she failed to attend her beloved Braemar gathering yesterday, where Prince Charles represented her.

But insiders say she stayed away to ensure she is in the best possible health to welcome her 15th prime minister to Balmoral on Tuesday.

It will be the Queen’s first time to welcome a new Prime Minister there, but the deal is ‘BP’ [Buckingham Palace] coming to Balmoral,” an insider said.

Despite mobility issues, the Queen is said to be adamant that she will not ask Prince Charles to participate in the ceremony. It meant, however, that Her Majesty thought it wiser to rest yesterday.

Instead, Charles, who is known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay, represented his mother at the Highland Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Britain yesterday, but are not thought to be visiting the Queen in Scotland. Meghan will speak tomorrow at the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit in Manchester and the pair will fly to Dusseldorf for the countdown to next year’s Invictus Games, Harry’s Paralympics-style tournament for wounded and wounded military personnel.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson – who is stepping down to No. 10 after three years – will travel to meet the Queen first. Thereafter, the monarch will hold a private audience with the new Prime Minister in Balmoral’s drawing room. A photo, but no video footage, will be released.

And the next day, a ‘virtual’ meeting of the Privy Council is expected to take place via video call. The new setting for the kissing of the hands gathering was decided to save the 96-year-old monarch from the 1,000 mile round trip to Buckingham Palace.

At the Braemar Gathering yesterday, the Prince of Wales used garden shears to cut a heather twine and unveil a new £80,000 arch to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee year.

Charles and Camilla began to applaud when host Robert Lovie said, “We miss her presence.” The queen rested at nearby Balmoral. Peter Fraser, president of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, said: ‘We were saddened, but understood that the Queen could not come because she has been a worthy patroness for all those 70 years.’

Charles, dressed in a kilt, and Camilla, wearing a coat and hat, later watched competitors throw the caber. The games in Braemar have been held since 1832. Other Balmoral traditions continue as usual. The Mail on Sunday understands that the Ghillies Ball will go ahead, albeit without the Queen present.