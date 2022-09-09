The Queen: How UK newspapers marked death of Britain’s beloved monarch: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

<!–

Britain’s national newspapers today mourn the passing and celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II with front page tributes.

Reflecting the public’s deep sense of loss, 12 newspapers are dedicated to Britain’s longest-serving monarch and her life in public service after she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle yesterday at the age of 96.

King Charles III led the tribute to his “beloved mother” saying that “her loss will be felt deeply throughout the country.”

Members of the royal family rushed to the queen’s bed yesterday. King Charles and Princess Anne were with her when she passed away yesterday afternoon, and were later joined by Prince William, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

The King has spent the night in Balmoral and will travel to London today, where he will have an afternoon audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss before addressing the nation in a broadcast tonight.

Crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle all night to mourn the Queen’s passing after 70 years on the throne.

Today marks the first of 10 days of mourning as the country remembers the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the end of her reign.

The daily email

The Daily Mail leads the tribute to Hey Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a striking depiction of the Queen in the early years of her reign with the headline ‘Our hearts are broken’.

The historical edition of the newspaper celebrates the life of the country’s longest-serving monarch, who reigned for more than 70 years.

The times

The Times’ front page is covered with the Queen’s official portrait of the Queen at her 1953 coronation in full royal regalia, honoring “a life of service” she devoted to her country.

It adds a heartwarming quote from her 1957 Christmas broadcast in which she offered “my heart and my devotion to these ancient islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations.”

The Daily Express

Today’s edition of The Daily Express fades to black and white to mourn the monarch, with the stark headline ‘Our beloved queen is dead’.

The paper joins the outpouring of tributes, saying that ‘the world mourns the loss of a truly great and inspiring monarch’.

The sun

The Sun newspaper pays its respects to Elizabeth II and says ‘We loved you Ma’am’ on its black and white tribute edition.

On the front is King Charles’s tribute to his “beloved mother” as he joined the nation to mourn “the passing of a beloved sovereign.”

The subway

The Metro newspaper dedicates its front page to the Queen with a simple tribute featuring a color photograph from the early years of her reign.

The headline just says, “Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

The daily star

The front page of The Daily Star thanked the Queen for her many years of service to the country by saying, “You have done your duty ma’am.”

The paper’s cover also shows the official portrait of Elizabeth II’s coronation and dedicates a pull-out tribute to the monarch.

the mirror

The Mirror leads with the famous profile of The Queen that has graced the country’s stamps and currency for over half a century.

The front shows the Queen on a black background and adds a simple ‘Thank you’ as the headline for Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

The Daily Telegraph

The front page of The Daily Telegraph quotes the Queen’s words: ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’ as the nation mourns her passing.

A black and white cover shows the monarch nearing the end of her life for a 28-page illustrated newspaper tribute.

the guard

The Guardian also leads with a striking image of the Queen at her coronation in 1953, just over a year after she took the throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

The accompanying headline reads simply, ‘Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ as the paper pays tribute to her life of service.

The Financial Times

The pink pages of The Financial Times recall the life of Queen Elisabeth II with a photo of the monarch in her carriage as she attends the state opening of parliament in 1971.

The paper adds: ‘The country mourned the end of a 70-year rule. The Prince of Wales, the Queen’s eldest son, has become the new head of state, King Charles III.’

the i

The i-newspaper also covers the front page with the iconic portrait of Elizabeth II in her royal robes at her coronation with the headline ‘Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022’.

The paper notes that Britain will have a new king and prime minister within 48 hours and says that Charles III will “address the nation, after paying tribute to his “beloved mother”.