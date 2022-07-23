The Queen ‘has invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children to Balmoral this summer’

Rumor has it that the Queen welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this summer with an invitation to Balmoral Castle.

If they agree, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children can spend quality time with the monarch while other senior royals are away.

The Queen arrived at her Highland home on Thursday and is reportedly planning to stay at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate for ten weeks.

A Balmoral Well told The Sun on Sunday“Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals, including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

“They are preparing for the Sussexes.”

Another palace insider claimed that Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, had “barely 15 minutes” with the Queen during the frenetic arrangements of her platinum anniversary this summer.

Another source is said to have said, “I’d be amazed if they showed up.”

The news of Sussex’s possible visit comes just days after the author of a new royal biography bombed the Duchess of Sussex.

Tom Bower, author of a new insider report on the royal couple titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, said the Duchess “thought the royal family would be like Hollywood.”

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain, he claimed that once Meghan realized the royal family was “a lot of work and little pay”, she stopped liking it.

The author said, “It’s wrong to say she was a famous actress, she wasn’t, she was a third-rate actress, Suits was only watched by a million people.”

Host Ben said to Tom, “She was a very famous actress. She was highly regarded in Hollywood and Suits is a series that was streamed all over the world, so people knew who she was.”

Tom disagreed with the host, citing Meghan’s cover story with Vanity Fair while dating Prince Harry.

“Well, we won’t argue, but I don’t agree with you,” he said. The thing is, until she met Harry, even Graydon Carter, the Vanity Fair editor who commissioned the article, had never heard of her and never heard of Suits.

“He was just told that anyone who marries Harry will be famous and she was.”

“She told her father, ‘I want to be famous, I want to walk the red carpet,’ and by marrying Harry she has achieved exactly that ambition.”

The biographer went on to say that he believes the royal family has tried very hard to accommodate Meghan and include her in the family.

He claimed, “People were really excited by the fact that a mixed race girl was coming,” adding, “It would be a great development for the royal family.”

However, he said that ‘it went wrong’ and why it went wrong, he said he had ‘fully explained’ in his new book.

“Both sides are to blame, but I think the blame lies mainly with Meghan, who I think did not understand the monarchy,” he claimed.

The author went on to admit that he got much of his information for the book from people who didn’t like Meghan, because she warned those closest to her not to talk to him.

He said: ‘She made it pretty clear to all her friends and people who work for her not to talk to me, so it was quite an uphill battle, but I got enough people to talk to me, more than enough, I got about 80 people.’

To which Ben asked how the book would become an unbiased account if we know that the people interviewed don’t like Meghan.

The author said: ‘Since I’ve searched it, I’ve never put things in it that aren’t true and cannot be verified.

“You know I have some admiration for Meghan, she’s succeeded pretty well in her life with her ambitions and I’ve managed to balance everything.”

The author said no lawsuits have been filed yet by the royal couple’s legal team, but Bower is no stranger to visiting the court because of his controversial biographies.

Two unauthorized biographies of Robert Maxwell, father of convicted British sex offender and former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, landed Bower in hot legal water — but ultimately won the string of cases thrown at him.

The author has written original accounts of business magnates including Richard Branson, Conrad Black and Bernie Ecclestone, but in his latest book he went after the Sussexes.

The book is scheduled for release on July 21.