The Queen has had a jam sandwich every day since she was five years old, her former chef reveals 

The queen has been eating a jam sandwich every day since she was five, her former private chef has revealed.

Darren McGrady was Queen Elizabeth’s personal chef for 15 years, as well as that of Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry.

Mr McGrady posted a video on his YouTube channel – which has 226,000 subscribers – about how to make your own royal afternoon tea at home and the types of sandwiches on offer at Buckingham Palace.

The chef, who has worked at the palace since childhood, spoke of the garden parties that would be held there, with 6,000 in attendance.

However, the royal chefs only had to take care of the royal tea tent and there was one sandwich staple that should always be on the menu.

He said the timeless recipe was ‘just bread and jam with a little butter, usually strawberry jam.

“We would make the jam at Balmoral Castle with beautiful Scottish strawberries from the gardens.”

In the video, he then cut the jam and butter together and cut into circles, adding: “They were called pennies, after the size of the old English penny.”

Other popular fillings for afternoon tea were tomato and cheese and cucumber with mint cream cheese.

In the comments, one viewer said: ‘The weird thing is that in England going to school everyone who had jam sandwiches was called poor!

‘And here I find out the queen eats them, I wish I could show the bullies this haha!

‘A lot of that food seems so simple, but it reminds you that there are so many naturally tasty things, you don’t have to. Just Eat and Deliveroo!’

Not everyone was a fan though, with someone saying, “The queen has been eating a jam sandwich every day since childhood.

‘A damn jam sandwich? Boring! If I were queen, I would certainly be more boujee than that.’