The Queen dies: Sylvia Jeffreys defends Harry and Meghan; says criticism makes her ‘sick’

Today, Extra presenter Sylvia Jeffreys defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they face backlash over the release of Prince Harry’s new memoir.

Harry drew the ire of royal critics this week after reports claimed his autobiography will still be published in November as planned, despite Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Responding to criticism on Wednesday, Jeffreys said the “negativity” leveled against the Sussexes had made her physically ill.

Today, Extra presenter Sylvia Jeffreys (left) has defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they face backlash over the release of Prince Harry’s new memoir (Right: Harry and Meghan are pictured at Windsor Castle on Saturday, following the death of Prince Harry). Queen Elizabeth II)

“I’m starting to get sick of the negativity around Harry and Meghan this time,” she said during an interview with feminist commentator and author Jane Caro.

“History repeats itself in so many ways with Harry, whose grief as a child was owned by others,” Jeffreys added, referring to the media frenzy surrounding the death of his mother Princess Diana in August 1997, when he was 12 years old. .

“It’s a property again and he’s been criticized for grieving in a way that others aren’t happy about.”

Harry drew the ire of royal critics this week after reports claimed his autobiography will still be published in November as planned, despite Queen Elizabeth’s death. (The Sussexes, right, are pictured with the Prince and Princess of Wales, left, at Windsor Castle on Saturday)

Responding to criticism on Wednesday, Jeffreys (right, with Today Extra co-host David Campbell) said the “negativity” leveled against the Sussexes had made her physically ill.

Feminist commentator and author Jane Caro (left) agreed with Jeffreys, saying, “I’m actually really over the Harry and Meghan hate thing. I think it’s dirty’

Caro agreed, saying, “I’m basically done with this hatred for Harry and Meghan. I think it’s gross.’

“Here is a bereaved young man who has such a tragedy in his life. When he lost his mother, I’ll never forget that little boy who marched behind that coffin with that message that said, “Mommy.” I have the feeling, can we all withdraw?’ she added.

Caro said Harry likely has “no control” over when the memoir is released due to his contract with publisher Penguin Random House, and has therefore been falsely accused of being insensitive.

“Here is a bereaved young man who has such a tragedy in his life. When he lost his mother, I’ll never forget that little boy who marched behind that coffin with that message that said, “Mommy.” I have the feeling, can we all withdraw?’ said Carol. (Pictured: Harry and Meghan arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday in a hearse containing Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin)

The segment ended with a warning from Jeffreys about the so-called “story” surrounding Sussex’s feud with The Firm.

“It will be very interesting to see how history looks back on this, and the story around it,” she said.

It comes as speculation continues to swirl about Harry’s memoir.

The segment ended with a warning from Jeffreys about the so-called “story” surrounding Sussex’s feud with The Firm. “It will be very interesting to see how history looks back on this, and the story around it,” she said. (Pictured: Harry and Meghan in New York City on November 10, 2021)

On Wednesday, royal commentator Tom Bower, whose biography of Meghan Markle was released earlier this year, claimed that the Duke of Sussex is “insistent” on honoring the original release date of his memoir.

“Tonight I hear that Harry is insisting that his book be published in November,” he told GB News.

“Apparently the publishers aren’t too sure, but he says if they don’t publish, that’s a breach of contract. That’s what I’ve been told. It’s extraordinary. But on the other hand, it fits, because Harry and Meghan’s finances are completely dependent on the book and Netflix.’

“And I also think they are convinced that they are right and that they want their own right back,” Bower added.

On Wednesday, royal commentator Tom Bower, whose biography of Meghan Markle was released earlier this year, claimed that the Duke of Sussex is “urging” that the original release date of his memoir be honored. (Pictured: Meghan and Harry in Sydney in 2018)

However, a source close to the Duke has since denied Bower’s claims. Penguin has previously announced that Harry will donate the proceeds from the book to charity.

Penguin Random House has described the book as “a heartfelt memoir of one of the most fascinating and influential world figures of our time.”

The publisher’s website reads: ‘For the very first time, Prince Harry will share the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that shaped him.

The publisher’s website reads: ‘For the very first time, Prince Harry will share the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that shaped him. (Photo: William and Harry Saturday at Windsor Castle)

Prince Harry will cover his life in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice brought him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he found in being a husband and father . offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, showing readers that behind everything they think they know is an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.’

Harry said he hopes his story will “help show that wherever we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Penguin Random House has not yet released a statement on whether the release of explosives will be delayed in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death.