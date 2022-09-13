The Queen dies: Sunrise host Natalie Barr asks if Harry and Meghan should ‘take a step back’

Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr has made a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of their ‘file’ with The Firm.

Harry and William have shown an extraordinary show of solidarity in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, prompting reports that the formerly feuding couples may be walking side by side behind Her Majesty’s coffin during her funeral on Monday.

Commenting on the royal ‘truce’ on Wednesday, Barr, 54, questioned whether the Sussexes should back off from taking public lashings at The Firm by scrapping its controversial Archetypes podcast and taking Harry’s upcoming memoir.

“Maybe Harry and Meghan should just take a step back? Is it even possible?’ Barr wryly asked reporter Bianca Dye, causing co-host David Koch to chuckle.

“Look, I don’t think it’s possible, no,” Dye replied, before noting that Meghan has officially paused the upcoming episode of her Archetypes podcast as a sign of respect for The Queen’s passing.

‘Evidently [Meghan’s team] they’re flowing through it to make sure the last four remaining episodes don’t have anything offensive to the royal family,” Dye added.

Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr, 52, took a dig at Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, on Wednesday when they asked if their couple should ‘take a step back’ as they declare a truce with The Firm and the Queen returns to Buckingham Palace. (Pictured on the left is Barr on Wednesday’s sunrise, and on the right are Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle on Saturday after Queen Elizabeth II’s death)

Later in the segment, Barr also questioned whether the Sussexes really are as wealthy as they seem, following reports that they are relying on the money from their lucrative $140 million Netflix deal and the royalties from Harry’s upcoming autobiography.

“I don’t think they have as much money as people think,” Barr told Koch, who replied, “Well, they have a pretty lavish lifestyle. It’s a matter of lifestyle for them, isn’t it, except for anything else.”

‘Precisely! Once you start spending $15 million on the mansion, you know, how do you eat?’ added Barr.

Barr was referring to the Sussexes’ sprawling estate in Montecito, California, which the couple bought in June 2020, a few months after stepping back as senior members of the royal family and becoming financially independent.

It comes after Meghan officially put her Archetypes podcast on the back burner as the royal family mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth.

A note on her Spotify page reads: “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Duchess of Sussex has released three episodes since the podcast’s launch on August 23.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s autobiography will reportedly continue to be published as scheduled in November, despite the Queen’s death.

Tom Bower, whose biography of Meghan Markle was released earlier this year, has claimed that the Duke of Sussex ‘pressed’ for the original release date to be respected.

“Tonight I hear that Harry is insisting that his book be published in November,” he told GB News on Wednesday.

“Apparently the publishers aren’t too sure, but he says if they don’t publish, that’s a breach of contract. That’s what I’ve been told. It’s extraordinary. But on the other hand, it fits, because Harry and Meghan’s finances are completely dependent on the book and Netflix.’

“And I also think they are convinced that they are right and that they want their own right back,” Bower added.

However, a source close to the Duke has since denied Bower’s claims to GB News. Meanwhile, Penguin has previously announced that Harry will donate the proceeds from the book to charity.

Penguin Random House has described the book as “a heartfelt memoir of one of the most fascinating and influential world figures of our time.”

The publisher’s website reads: ‘For the very first time, Prince Harry will share the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that shaped him.

Prince Harry will cover his life in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice brought him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he found in being a husband and father . offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, showing readers that behind everything they think they know is an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.’

Prince Harry, who will donate the proceeds to charity, said he hopes his story “will show that wherever we come from, we have more in common than we think”.

Penguin Random House has not yet released a statement on whether the release of explosives will be delayed in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death.