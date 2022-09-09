The Queen dies: Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon to host special edition of Weekend Today

<!–

Channel Nine’s Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon are hosting a special weekend edition of Today dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday.

It comes after the network interrupted its regular schedule to introduce rolling coverage of the beloved British monarch’s death.

Stefanovic and Langdon anchored seven and a half hours of live coverage on the Today show on Friday, which started with the news at 4:30 a.m.

The presenters replace the regular Weekend Today presenters Richard Wilkins, Belinda Russell and Charles Croucher, who is on the ground in London.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch at 6:30 p.m. local time on Thursday evening. The queen was 96.

Nine will continue the rest of Friday night and into the wee hours of Saturday, the Queen’s death the rest of Friday, reports TV tonight.

Stefanovic and Langdon will start their special weekend edition of Today at 5:30 a.m. and run until noon.

They will be joined by royal commentators Camilla Tominey and Dickie Arbiter.

The other networks, including Channel Seven, have also introduced rolling coverage.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II will be especially hard on her grandson Prince Harry, whose relationship with the royal family had grown strained in recent years, Stefanovic said on Today on Friday.

While the show aired photos of the Queen’s children and grandson Prince William heading to Balmoral to say goodbye, co-host Allison Langdon said the Duke of Sussex was “not present at the passing of his beloved grandmother.”

Harry arrived in Balmoral nearly an hour and a half after the death of his grandmother the Queen was announced.