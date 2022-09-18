The Queen dies: Julie Goodwin calls monarchy ‘irrelevant’ and calls Australia to become a republic

MasterChef Australia star Julie Goodwin has called on Australia to reject the monarchy and become a republic after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The celebrity chef, 51, launched a rant about the Queen on Friday’s episode of The Project, declaring the monarchy “no longer relevant” or “appropriate.”

“I want to say with the utmost respect to the Queen and the monarchy and monarchists that it is not a populist thing. It is not democratically elected. It was not set up by the people of this country,’ she raved.

“With all due respect to Queen Elizabeth and all the work she has done in her 70-year reign, I think the monarchy is no longer so relevant to Australia.”

Goodwin went on to suggest that Australia “could be a better way forward” to become a republic.

‘I grew up in a time – I sang God Save the Queen as the national anthem when I was a girl in school, and we put her picture on the wall at school. It is woven into my memory and my history,” she continued.

‘Doubtless [the Queen’s death] is a huge, historic event. But I’m also Australian, I believe in the democratic process.’

“I believe this country is old enough to stand on its own two feet and rule itself. And I don’t think that — I will say interference — from a foreign country isn’t appropriate anymore,” Goodwin insisted.

Goodwin has received backlash online for her comments, with many accusing her of being “disrespectful” for discussing the issue of a republic so soon after Her Majesty’s death.

‘Look up respect in the dictionary, it seems you now know what it means. You could not have expressed your opinion at a later date. Let’s bury the poor woman before the misery begins,” one tweeted.

“Completely inappropriate at this point, she hasn’t been buried yet. All this alienates those from whom the Republic needs support. Time and place,’ another added.

Others, however, have thrown their support behind Goodwin, tweeting, “I agree 100% with Julie Goodwin,” while another added, “I love her bravery.”

The Queen’s death has sparked renewed calls for Australia to become a republic, an issue held in a referendum in 1999 where Australians voted for no change

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a Republican, has ruled out holding a referendum for at least four years.

“This is not a time to talk about our system of government, now is a time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth,” he told ABC’s Insiders on Sunday.

“That’s the system of government we have, it’s one that I, as Australian Prime Minister, have to respect.”

The prime minister brushed aside questions about when would be the right time to start talks about distancing himself from the monarch.

“Obviously this is a time of national mourning,” he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also said her country will not become a republic.

The announcement came as Governor General David Hurley proclaimed King Charles III the new sovereign of Australia outside the parliament building.