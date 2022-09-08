The Queen dies at 96: Sunrise and Today hosts wear black out of respect

Australian breakfast TV presenters pay their respects as the country wakes up to the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Her Majesty died peacefully at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, as Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

When they announced the news of her passing, the hosts of Channel Seven’s Sunrise and Nine’s Today shows wore black to honor the Queen and her 70-year reign.

The hosts of Channel Seven’s Sunrise and Nine’s Today show (Photo: Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon) wore black in honor of the Queen after her death at age 96

Today anchor Allison Langdon wore a black short-sleeved dress, while Karl Stefanovic ditched his mandatory navy suit and also wore black.

At Sunrise, Natalie Barr wore a respectable black dress with a scarf and tied her hair neatly back, while her co-host David Koch donned a black suit.

All Sunrise employees in the studio were also dressed in black.

Both Sunrise and the Today show broke the news at 4:30 a.m. Friday, and ABC cut music program Rage to make the announcement.

‘Hello, Australia. You wake up to the sad news that the Queen passed away overnight,” said Koch, visibly emotional.

Natalie Barr (left) wore a respectable black dress with a scarf and tied her hair neatly back, while her co-host David Koch (right) donned a black suit

“It’s the day we knew was inevitable, but we hoped it would never come.”

Koch and Barr crossed over live to Buckingham Palace, where thousands of mourners braved the heavy rain to lay flowers outside the gates.

On the Today show, Stefanovic took a moment to reflect on the last time he met the Queen during her visit to Australia in 2011.

“I had the great privilege of meeting her long ago, about 10, 15 years ago in Kirribilli when John Howard was Prime Minister,” he said.

‘There were literally hundreds of people present for a special function. Everyone in line. There was a lineup of about 400 meters long.

‘She looked fragile. But she was just full of energy.’

Today anchor Allison Langdon (right) wore a black short-sleeved dress, while Karl Stefanovic (left) rested in his mandatory navy suit and also wore black

Stefanovic thought back to the last time he met the Queen during her visit to Australia in 2011

Stefanovic said he “went completely into the water” after shaking her hand when he was overwhelmed by her presence.

“Just this woman’s energy, and she was well into her eighties by then,” he said.

The TV presenters paid their respects as tributes poured in from across the country for the Queen.

Governor General David Hurley described her as a “remarkable” individual who served with “distinction” for over 70 years.

“When I think back to my own memories, and she was my queen all my life, I think of Her Majesty’s dignity and her compassion, her dedication and her compassion, her dedication and her work ethic,” he said.

And her selfless and unwavering devotion to those for whom she served. To us. Her death will sadden all Australians and be felt around the world.

“As we mourn, we must also take inspiration and give thanks for the remarkable contribution Her Majesty has made. May she rest in peace. God protect the king.’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian described it as a day of ‘deep sadness’.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian described it as a day of ‘deep sadness’

“Australian hearts go out to the people of the UK who are mourning today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole,” he said.

“It is a time of mourning for the people of Britain, the Commonwealth and even around the world.

“There is comfort in Her Majesty’s own words: Grief is the price we pay for love. This is a loss we feel deeply in Australia.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 96.

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

The Queen’s place in the hearts of millions of Australians was as enduring as her lifelong relationship with the former colony. She is pictured receiving flowers from waiting schoolchildren waving flags after a Commonwealth Day Service in Sydney in March 2006

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

Her death was confirmed at 6.30pm UK time. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing. Her coffin will be transported by Royal Train via Edinburgh to London before being laid up in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.

The state funeral is expected to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in central London, which will be attended by her bereaved family, as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life around the globe.

Her Majesty the Queen – Britain’s longest reigning monarch – has passed away peacefully in Balmoral at the age of 96. Her son Charles is now king. He will stay in Balmoral tonight before returning to London with the Queen Consort, Camilla

King Charles III released this poignant statement in response to the death of his ‘beloved mother’ as he took the throne today

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, who will reign as King Charles III, said today: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”