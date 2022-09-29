The Queen died at 3:10pm. So, why did it take more than three hours to tell Prince Harry? 

The Queen died at Balmoral of ‘old age’, it was revealed yesterday – the first time a monarch’s death certificate is believed to have been published.

But the document also raises intriguing questions after details of it confirmed that Prince Harry was not informed of his grandmother’s death for more than three hours.

Only her two eldest children – King Charles and his sister Princess Anne – were with their mother when she died at 15.10 on 8 September. Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, as well as Prince Andrew and Prince William, were all on a flight bound for Scotland at the time and are believed to have been briefed mid-air.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, didn’t even make it to an airport due to apparent confusion over whether to travel up to Aberdeenshire with his wife Meghan. He finally got a private jet from Luton at 5.35pm and landed in Aberdeen at 6.47pm.

It has already been confirmed by palace sources that his father only managed to contact his son on air at 6.25pm ​​- just five minutes before the news the world had feared was officially announced.

Charles had insisted all afternoon on telling his youngest son in person before an official statement was released by Buckingham Palace.

He had already called both Harry and his brother, William, earlier in the day to tell them to get up to Scotland as soon as possible because their grandmother was fading fast. Then he returned to the queen’s bed.

But that leaves a crucial two hours and 25 minutes between the Queen’s death and Harry taking off when it appears there was no communication between the prince and his family.

In contrast, the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, was informed at 4.30 p.m. Palace officials declined to comment last night, while other royal sources were unable to explain the discrepancy. But insiders stressed that the old-fashioned king does not have a mobile phone and his diary is such that calls between himself and his family usually have to be “scheduled”.

Family members have to resort to calling staff or even one of his police bodyguards to try to get a quick message to him.

Others said it was likely the king would tell his son in person, but as the clock ticked for the release of an official announcement, he simply ran out of time.

Sources with intimate knowledge of Operation London Bridge – the plan to manage the aftermath of the Queen’s death – also stressed that as well as dealing with the inevitable grief over the situation, there would have been a lot of administration to deal with.

“I’m sure as with anything there is a careful plan on paper, but then the chaos of real life happens amid the trauma of their personal grief,” said one.

Another source explained that ‘few people in the family’ were in contact with Harry anymore and that he could also be ‘incredibly difficult to reach’.

Whatever the truth, it highlights the complexity of the relationship between the royal family and Harry, which saw him leave Balmoral for the first possible match out of Aberdeen the morning after his grandmother died.

He remained in Britain until the day after the funeral and was seen in public on a walk in Windsor with his brother and their wives and at the funeral itself. He was also seen at the vigil.

The possibility of behind-the-scenes family ructions has already been raised after it emerged that the plane carrying Edward, Andrew and William up to Scotland was delayed by an hour. It had been scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but did not take off until 2:39 p.m.

Just before 2pm that day, a spokesman for the Sussexes announced that both Harry and Meghan would travel to Scotland together.

This came as a surprise to many as only close family members would be expected to attend, apart from the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, with whom the Queen was close. Kate, then Duchess of Cambridge, decided to stay in Windsor with her and William’s three children.

Half an hour after their initial announcement, a spokesman for the Sussexes issued a correction, saying only Harry intended to travel. The discrepancy was later explained away as a ‘mistake’.

Harry’s team quickly chartered a private jet – at an estimated cost of £30,000 – from Luton. It was later claimed by The Sun that Harry missed the RAF flight due to a ‘dispute over Meghan’ after his father told him it was ‘not appropriate’ to bring her.

It has also been claimed that although Charles tried to call his son to tell him his grandmother had died, the phone call did not actually go through. It is said that although Harry knew his father was trying to speak to him, the prince actually read a news release online before they could use the technology to speak.

This has been disputed by the palace, but a spokesman for the king has insisted that the announcement of the Queen’s death ‘was not made until all members of the family had been informed’.

The Queen’s death certificate was finally released to the Scottish Secretary General, Paul Lowe, exactly three weeks to the day after she died. According to the law, it must be registered within eight days. The certificate shows that Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, a widow, died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, aged 96.

It lists her usual residence as Windsor Castle and her occupation as ‘Her Majesty The Queen’.

The certified registered medical practitioner was Douglas James Allan Glass. He has been apothecary to Her Majesty’s Household at Balmoral since 1998.

The doctor, who is a GP in the village of Braemar, near Balmoral, told The Times he was present at her death and it was ‘not unexpected’. He said: ‘We have been concerned about the Queen’s health for months.’

The cause of death, ‘old age’, is the same as that given for Prince Philip in April 2021. In Scotland, it should not be recorded as a single cause, although there are exceptions, including that the medical examiner personally attended to the deceased over a longer period and observed a gradual decline.