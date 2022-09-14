The Queen did more for women than bra-burning feminists, writes JENNI MURRAY

Every morning as I descend the stairs from my bedroom to the kitchen, I pass by my proudest possession – a framed certificate confirming my appointment as Dame of the British Empire, signed in July 2011, Elizabeth R.

It’s a daily reminder of the woman who I doubt would have ever used the word ‘feminist’ to describe herself – she was never openly outspoken on any political point – but who nevertheless changed the lives of British women forever. .

My mother was a contemporary of the Queen, raised to follow the limited expectations available to women in the immediate post-war period. She was a civil servant and loved her job, but when she married my father in 1949, she had to give up her career.

As a married woman, soon pregnant and giving birth to me in 1950, it was her duty to her husband, her child, and their home. No choice.

Princess Elizabeth (pictured in 1945) joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in the war, learned to drive and became a skilled mechanic

When I was three years old and watched the Queen’s coronation on television in the crowded sitting room of our town hall, my future was as strictly planned as my mother’s. Maybe I could train as a teacher or nurse, but then I would get married, have children, and my working life outside the home would be over.

I believe it was the Queen’s example, as a mother and head of state, that changed my life – and the lives of many other women.

We often underestimate how much influence the Queen had on the women’s liberation movement. She never wore a miniskirt, or appeared without her bra, and I don’t think her haircut has changed in the public eye in 70 years. Comfortable tweeds and a headscarf were more her style, but she started to change the way girls and women looked at themselves, for example.

I remember my mother was impressed but also a little shocked that Princess Elizabeth had joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in the war. She learned to drive a car and became a skilled mechanic.

Jenni Murray (pictured) says we often underestimate how much influence the Queen had on the women’s liberation movement

My mother wanted to join the WAAF (Women’s Auxiliary Air Force). Her mother wouldn’t allow her. She didn’t learn to drive until I convinced her it was essential, when I was 15. My grandmother was clearly in Queen Victoria’s camp when it came to women’s rights: feminists “should get a good whip” and a woman’s role was to be “a man’s helper.”

The Queen’s pleasure at the wheel must have shaken Saudi King Abdullah. He was driven around Balmoral by Her Majesty in 2003 when women were banned from driving at all in his own country.

I know Her Majesty was aware of how feminism was developing and advocated greater fairness and equality throughout her reign. We never talked about equal pay or gender discrimination, but I know she was an avid fan of Woman’s Hour, which covered all these topics.

When she opened the refurbished BBC Broadcasting House in 2013, she insisted on visiting the Woman’s Hour studio. She had previously said she was sorry that the broadcast had been moved from 2pm to the morning. She often had to miss it because her mornings were so busy.

At just 25 years old, the Queen unexpectedly sat on the throne after her father’s untimely death. She was married with two young children, but continued with her job and insisted that the family keep her name, Windsor, and not her husband’s.

Prince Philip complained that he was “the only man in the country who was not allowed to give his own name to his children.” The queen set the precedent for my generation: we started calling ourselves madam, not miss or madam, to indicate whether we were married or not. It became more and more common for a woman and her children to keep her family name.

I have no doubt that she and her sister, Princess Margaret, have changed my own mother’s old-fashioned attitude to divorce.

When my first marriage went horribly wrong in the late 1970s, I was afraid to suggest to my mother that a divorce was at stake. Her opinion was that marriage vows were sacred and that a woman should stay no matter what.

Then, in 1978, the Queen allowed her sister to divorce Antony Armstrong-Jones. Suddenly it was okay in my mother’s eyes. My divorce went through without her disapproval.

It is also thanks to the Queen that the line of succession to the throne is no longer dominated by male royal children, after she signed the Succession to the Crown Act in 2013.

The last list reads 1. The Prince of Wales; 2. Prince George of Wales; 3. Princess Charlotte of Wales; 4. Prince Louis of Wales. It is no longer necessary to have a second son as ‘the spare’. A girl has just as much right to succeed.

For my generation of women, the most important example Her Majesty gave us was her determination, as a married woman with four children, to lead – to be a mother and a hard worker with a job to do.

She had power, but she also gave us power. It became possible and respectable to have everything, for which I and millions of others like me will always thank her.

Jodie’s Stalker Nightmare

Jodi Comer (pictured) has been a victim of stalking and now in her latest film she has been assigned a bodyguard

Jodie Comer turns out to be the best actor of her generation, but she is terrified by a series of stalker fears. Now, on her latest film, she has been assigned a bodyguard.

Since 2012, stalking has been a serious offense but judging by the number of other stars – Emily Maitlis, Lily Allen, Keira Knightley and many others – it hasn’t deterred men. It should not be up to a woman or a man to protect themselves from such harassment.

So much has been put on the back burner due to Covid and strikes, but I was shocked to read about the victims of domestic violence living in fear as they face legal delays of up to three years. An abuser on bail poses a serious risk to women, with the Victim Support charity reporting that assailants are violating a restraining order or are free to date other women, even if they have a history of violence. This cannot continue. Women and their children deserve better than this.

I will never give up salmon

Jenni Murray says she won’t give up her favorite smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel, despite warnings about the dangers of ready-to-eat smoked fish for children, pregnant women and the over-65s

I have a favorite lunch that I buy from a brilliant local deli. It is a bagel with smoked salmon and cream cheese. Then this week I read the warnings about the dangers of ready-to-eat smoked fish for children, pregnant women and the over-65s. Listeriosis is the potential problem that can make you very sick indeed. I’ve been eating smoked salmon for 50 years and I’m still here. Can I, shall I give up? No!

Hardest decision a mother can make

I picked up my returning Uhran guests Zoriana and Ustym from Luton Airport on September 1, a day before Ustym’s 18th birthday.

At that age, since the beginning of the war, young men are not allowed to leave the country and may be asked to fight.

The next day we went out for a celebratory dinner. He smiled, but was not a happy young man.

Zoriana, mad with worry, insisted that we find him a college place. What could he study? She chose IT or International Relations at Middlesex.

Ustym had nothing to say about it. When his mother went out later, I asked what he wanted?

He wanted to take his place at Lviv University to study medicine and stay in a flat with friends. It is a four and a half year course. He cannot be called up as a student.

I mentioned this to Zoriana and said I thought he should make his own choice or else he would hate her.

The next day she booked flights. And today my honorary grandson, Ustym Zvir, begins his studies to become a doctor. I’m proud of him – and of Zoriana.