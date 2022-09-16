The Queen: BBC apologises that commentators laughed about Catholics ‘being cleared out of Scotland’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The BBC has apologized for commentators who laughed at Catholics being ‘expelled from Scotland’ during coverage of the Queen’s coffin.

The comment was made during live coverage of the royal hearse traveling from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday as crowds gathered on the Royal Mile.

Chris McEleny, general secretary of the Alba party, complained about the comments and has now received an apology from the BBC.

A BBC presenter mentioned John Knox, the radical minister during the Scottish Reformation, while the Queen’s coffin is to rest in St Giles’ Cathedral.

A guest contributor then said, “John Knox is, of course, your great Scottish Protestant reformer, who drove the Catholics out of Scotland.”

The comment that Catholics are being ‘expelled from Scotland’ was made during live coverage of the royal hearse traveling from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday as crowds gathered on the Royal Mile

After the anchor replied, “That’s how history remembers him.”

There was then laughter from several presenters, who were off camera the whole time.

About 269 complaints about the coverage of the Queen’s coffin being moved to Edinburgh cited a “disrespectful level of commentary” and the offensive Knox reference.

In an email to Mr McEleny, the BBC said: ‘Thank you for contacting us about comments, and the response in the studio, about Scottish Presbyterian John Knox made during our live coverage of the procession that HM Queen Elizabeth’s coffin. II to Edinburgh, September 11.

With the Queen’s coffin to rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, a BBC presenter called John Knox, the radical minister during the Scottish Reformation

“We’re sorry for the violation caused by this unscripted exchange.

“Your concerns are included in our overnight report.

“These reports are among the most widely read sources of feedback at the BBC and help inform our future editorial judgements. Once again our apologies.’

Mr McEleny said he has asked the BBC how they hope the incident does not happen again and is considering escalating the complaint.

Chris McEleny (pictured), general secretary of the Alba party, complained about the comments and has now received an apology from the BBC

He said: ‘It is welcome that the BBC has admitted to apologizing for the ridiculous comments, but what is still disappointing is that they seem to be sweeping the incident under the rug.

Not only was it the latest in a long list of misinformed comments about Scotland and our history during the BBC’s coverage of the Queen’s death, it was openly anti-Catholic in sentiment and reaction.

“At a time when many will be asking questions that touch Catholic prejudice in the UK on the backs of the sectarian element of the accession council, the BBC needs to do better and pinpoint exactly what action it will take. ‘